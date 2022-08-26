Read full article on original website
Related
Are Babysitter Salaries Really on the Decline in Idaho?
As a parent, I can appreciate the value that a babysitter or a nanny brings to a household. It allows you to make much-needed time for yourself or for yourself and your significant other while also ensuring your kids have someone to take care of them. The entire process of...
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour
Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We’re Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!
1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho
Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like
You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters. We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?. Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!
Did You Know that Yellowstone National Park Celebrates Christmas in August?
Christmas is coming to Idaho. Sure, it’s still a few months away but some stores already have Christmas decor on their shelves and Yellowstone National Park is taking it to the next level. The park just celebrated Christmas in August, and this isn’t the first time. Why Does...
What Would Idaho And Surrounding States Be If They Were A European Country?
My mind can run wild sometimes. Sometimes, there's nothing better than getting lost in a good day dream. I've gotten lost in thought thinking of Idaho-inspired baby names, wondering what Hogwarts House Idaho would be placed in if it went to the school, and more. Recently, I found myself in...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0