Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who stabbed her husband to death nearly 20 years ago is asking for clemency. The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer out of prison. It was a brutal stabbing by Lisa Landry Johnson,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home. The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall. Nine people lived in the house, Hall said.
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Dechoker devices donated to Jeff Davis Parish schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As soon as next month, all cafeterias in Jeff Davis Parish schools will be adding a new device to their emergency kits. “12,000 kids are admitted to the ER for choking injuries and that’s really with food, your hot dogs, your little pieces of corn and grapes, anything like that is really the choking hazards we worry about,” school nurse Ashley Galley said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur residents start petition

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle on Fall Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was hit when shots were fired into a vehicle on Fall Street Sunday night, authorities said. Three people were in the vehicle when it was fired upon, according to Sgt. John Russell, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Keyanski Alajwan Thomas, 19,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS 42

Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New laser acne treatment offered in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New research shows four out of five people with moderate to severe acne have skipped memorable moments in their life due to breakouts. There’s a new treatment on the market, and a Lake Charles skincare clinic is the only one offering it in the state.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sheriff: Missing Ragley juveniles found safe

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles that had been reported missing have been found safe. The Sheriff’s Office had described the two as “missing/runaway juveniles,” after they had gone missing the night of Aug. 30, 2022.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

State officials meet in Jennings to discuss rural development

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development were in Jennings today to discuss efforts to make resources available in rural areas. “Two reasons for today’s meeting. One is just to raise awareness of things that are out there,” said Patrick Witty,...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Charlestown Farmer’s Market to feature adoption event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services will be at the Charlestown Farmer’s Market to hold a special adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. They will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. showing off and helping to adopt dogs of all sizes and ages.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings library to temporarily close for repairs

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Public Library in Jennings will be temporarily closed for repairs tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The parish library system says it only plans on the location being closed for one day and will reopen on Wednesday.
JENNINGS, LA

