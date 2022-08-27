Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who stabbed her husband to death nearly 20 years ago is asking for clemency. The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer out of prison. It was a brutal stabbing by Lisa Landry Johnson,...
KPLC TV
Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home. The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall. Nine people lived in the house, Hall said.
KPLC TV
Family of 9 loses home in fire; SWLA organizations explain how to get help
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An electrical malfunction is to blame for a house fire in Welsh Tuesday evening, according to Fire Chief John Hall. The family of nine is now without a home after significant fire and water damage left their home in ruins. “We have no place to...
KPLC TV
Dechoker devices donated to Jeff Davis Parish schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As soon as next month, all cafeterias in Jeff Davis Parish schools will be adding a new device to their emergency kits. “12,000 kids are admitted to the ER for choking injuries and that’s really with food, your hot dogs, your little pieces of corn and grapes, anything like that is really the choking hazards we worry about,” school nurse Ashley Galley said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Sulphur residents start petition
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KPLC TV
Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle on Fall Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was hit when shots were fired into a vehicle on Fall Street Sunday night, authorities said. Three people were in the vehicle when it was fired upon, according to Sgt. John Russell, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Keyanski Alajwan Thomas, 19,...
Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: “Lung washing” saves the life of woman with rare autoimmune disease
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Doctors managed to save the life of a woman with a rare autoimmune disease after months of unsuccessful treatments using a little-known procedure that restored her lungs to normal. The Crider family was wrapping up an active Disney vacation in March of 2019 when Paula...
KPLC TV
New laser acne treatment offered in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New research shows four out of five people with moderate to severe acne have skipped memorable moments in their life due to breakouts. There’s a new treatment on the market, and a Lake Charles skincare clinic is the only one offering it in the state.
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Missing Ragley juveniles found safe
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles that had been reported missing have been found safe. The Sheriff’s Office had described the two as “missing/runaway juveniles,” after they had gone missing the night of Aug. 30, 2022.
KPLC TV
State officials meet in Jennings to discuss rural development
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development were in Jennings today to discuss efforts to make resources available in rural areas. “Two reasons for today’s meeting. One is just to raise awareness of things that are out there,” said Patrick Witty,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
KPLC TV
Cowboy Closet opening this week to provide professional clothes for McNeese students
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s Cowboy Closet will open this week to help students look their best as they head to job interviews, internships or any other event where they need to look professional. It’s designed to ease the financial burden of buying new clothes. Selections...
KPLC TV
‘Forever our hero:’ Families remember boy, 3 men who drowned trying to save him from Sabine River
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Four lives were lost as a tragedy on the Sabine River swept away three men and the child they were trying to save. “It’s a beautiful beach, the problem is it’s dangerous,” Sheriff Mark Herford said. “It changes daily.”. It’s reported...
KPLC TV
Charlestown Farmer’s Market to feature adoption event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services will be at the Charlestown Farmer’s Market to hold a special adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. They will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. showing off and helping to adopt dogs of all sizes and ages.
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
KPLC TV
SWLA mother raises awareness around addiction after son’s overdose death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31, and a Lake Area mother is sharing her son’s battle, hoping to make a difference and to prevent another tragedy. Roughly 300 people were saved by Narcan last year who would have otherwise died from an overdose...
KPLC TV
Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
KPLC TV
Jennings library to temporarily close for repairs
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Public Library in Jennings will be temporarily closed for repairs tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The parish library system says it only plans on the location being closed for one day and will reopen on Wednesday.
Comments / 0