Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As soon as next month, all cafeterias in Jeff Davis Parish schools will be adding a new device to their emergency kits. “12,000 kids are admitted to the ER for choking injuries and that’s really with food, your hot dogs, your little pieces of corn and grapes, anything like that is really the choking hazards we worry about,” school nurse Ashley Galley said.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO