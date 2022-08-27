Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Eyewitness News
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank Robbery cases
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Middletown residents were charged with robbing several banks in Stop and Shops throughout Connecticut. 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and 27-year-old Jalania Pantano were arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple robberies at People’s United Banks over the summer. According to the indictment, Rizzo and Pantano...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Newington Town Crier
Man indicted for robbing bank in Newington supermarket
A Middletown resident has been indicted on federal charges alleging he robbed multiple banks, including one in Newington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested following a three-count indictment. Federal officials believe Rizzo robbed two banks on his own, while...
WTNH.com
New Britain man sentenced to prison after assaulting relative over TV volume: DCJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in New Britain was sentenced to prison for assault on a relative that stemmed from the television volume, the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. According to the DCJ, Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to prison for 15 and a half...
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
Pedestrian killed in Southington crash: Police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man was killed Monday evening after he was struck by a car, police said. Officials said police were called to a pedestrian crash on Queen Street around 8 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Laning Street, according to police. When they arrived,...
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Register Citizen
New Britain man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for assault of relative
NEW BRITAIN — A man was sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison followed by 4 ½ years of special parole today for assaulting a relative in November 2020, according to the Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice. Kenneth Bozeman, of New Britain, repeatedly struck a relative...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 18 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Manchester Police Department's K9 Duo
Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 19 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department...
Arrest warrants reveal details in alleged Plymouth school abuse
Warning: This story contains content that some may find disturbing. PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Arrest warrants have revealed new details into allegations of unreported abuse at a Plymouth elementary school. Last week, three employees and a former administrator were arrested for failing to report abuse or neglect of students by a former Plymouth Center School […]
Eyewitness News
Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after East Granby’s Library Director and an officer with the Avon Police Department died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. 49-year-old Doreen Jacius and 50-year-old Thomas Jacius grew up and raised their two daughters in East Granby. On Sunday, shots...
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
