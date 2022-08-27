ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

AM 1450 KMMS

Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula

On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143

The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Is the Best Kind of College Town: Here’s Why

Despite growing up in Missoula, it took getting both my undergraduate degree and my graduate degree outside of Montana for me to understand just how great of a college town Missoula really is. Where I went to school, the cities certainly catered to the students with events and the occasional discount, but I wouldn't call those cities "college towns."
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula

On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth

On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot

On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect

On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Childhood Vaccinations are Down, COVID Pandemic to Blame?

With the past two years being consumed by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal and necessary childhood vaccinations have dropped ‘significantly’, according to local health officials. We spoke with Brian Chaszar, Immunizations Manager with the Missoula City-County Health Department about the need for parents to resume normal...
MISSOULA, MT
