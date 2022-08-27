Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
On August 31, 2022, at around 9:43 p.m., the Missoula Police Department sent their SWAT team to a residence in the 800 block of West Broadway for an armed barricaded suspect. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold sent the following statement. "This is an evolving situation and SWAT will be...
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula
On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143
The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
Missoula Is the Best Kind of College Town: Here’s Why
Despite growing up in Missoula, it took getting both my undergraduate degree and my graduate degree outside of Montana for me to understand just how great of a college town Missoula really is. Where I went to school, the cities certainly catered to the students with events and the occasional discount, but I wouldn't call those cities "college towns."
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula Man Points Gun at His Ex-Girlfriend and His Neighbor
On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Childhood Vaccinations are Down, COVID Pandemic to Blame?
With the past two years being consumed by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal and necessary childhood vaccinations have dropped ‘significantly’, according to local health officials. We spoke with Brian Chaszar, Immunizations Manager with the Missoula City-County Health Department about the need for parents to resume normal...
Two People Walk Away From Small Plane Crash in St. Ignatius
Two Lake County residents are thankful to be alive after walking away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near St. Ignatius on Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell described what happened. “The pilot and the passenger were just leaving the St. Ignatius airport and they had...
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0