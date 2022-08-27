ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

WLWT 5

City, police leaders work with UC officials to curb wild block parties

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati and Cincinnati police are both responding to those wild block parties held near the University of Cincinnati’s campus last weekend. Video from Flora Fest shows students packing in, singing, drinking, and even standing on top of cars. “Heard the noises turned the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police block two lanes on I-71 in Mount Adams due to a crash

CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash on southbound I-71 that is blocking the two right lanes, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have blocked off the exit ramp to I-471 due to a crash...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County Schools sending 'stuffed buses' to Perry County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Starting Tuesday, community members can begin dropping off school supplies at the Boone County Transportation Building to help "stuff the bus" for students in Perry County. The need is great, as most school buildings in Perry County are considered unfit to open for school, and the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash

MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275

DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The victim's identity has not been released at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman

CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, will be taken off life support on Sept. 1.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Early Morning Downpours

CINCINNATI — Watch for high water early, but this rain tapers before lunchtime. Turning comfortable for the middle of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH

