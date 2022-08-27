Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Ohio students attend leadership, mentoring event at Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI — A local "My Brother's Keeper" event was held Wednesday. Young people crowded around Mr. Red for autographs, took selfies with the Mayor of Cincinnati, and swapped stories with a U. S. Senator at Great American Ball Park. It's the second year the Cincinnati Reds have held the...
WLWT 5
City, police leaders work with UC officials to curb wild block parties
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati and Cincinnati police are both responding to those wild block parties held near the University of Cincinnati’s campus last weekend. Video from Flora Fest shows students packing in, singing, drinking, and even standing on top of cars. “Heard the noises turned the...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Twp. police seeing 'success' with new school zone speeding campaign
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON, Ohio — With most school districts settling into their first weeks of class, Hamilton Township Police Department reminds drivers to follow the newly reinstated school speed zone. To help prove a point with its increased enforcement of school zone speeds, the police department started a social...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
WLWT 5
Police block two lanes on I-71 in Mount Adams due to a crash
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash on southbound I-71 that is blocking the two right lanes, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have blocked off the exit ramp to I-471 due to a crash...
WLWT 5
Boone County Schools sending 'stuffed buses' to Perry County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Starting Tuesday, community members can begin dropping off school supplies at the Boone County Transportation Building to help "stuff the bus" for students in Perry County. The need is great, as most school buildings in Perry County are considered unfit to open for school, and the...
WLWT 5
3 detained after high school students fight near UC campus, police say
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to reports of a fight outside Starbucks near the University of Cincinnati campus, early Tuesday evening. According to police, hundreds of students were standing outside the shops on UC campus. A viewer shared a video from the scene with WLWT. In the video, you...
WLWT 5
Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash
MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275
DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The victim's identity has not been released at...
WLWT 5
Man responsible for Forest Park hit-and-run involving juvenile arrested
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man is in custody after a hit-and-run incident in Forest Parkleft a juvenile in critical condition Tuesday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Anthony Clardy, 36, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries.
WLWT 5
Juvenile critical after being struck in crosswalk in Forest Park hit-and-run
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run in Forest Park Tuesday night. According to police, just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling eastbound on Waycross Road struck a juvenile in the crosswalk at the intersection of Sharon Road.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman
CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
WLWT 5
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, will be taken off life support on Sept. 1.
WLWT 5
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left Forest Park teen hospitalized
CINCINNATI — A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that left a 14-year-old pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries. Anthony Clardy, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Hamilton County deputies said Clardy hit the teen and then took off. He was arrested about two...
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
WLWT 5
Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
WLWT 5
Early Morning Downpours
CINCINNATI — Watch for high water early, but this rain tapers before lunchtime. Turning comfortable for the middle of the week.
WLWT 5
Who killed Brittany Stykes? Parents continue their fight for answers nine years later
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Nine years after a 22-year-old pregnant mother was found dead in her Jeep alongside a Brown County road, her killer remains free. Brittany Stykes was found shot to death on Aug. 28, 2013. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, had also been shot, but survived her injuries.
