Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection
One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford
A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
Opening Shot Fired in Danbury Milkshake War – Holiday Diner Versus Sonic Drive-In
Holiday Diner has been a constant in Danbury for decades. The family-owned and operated eatery is popular with locals and anyone with taste buds. Holiday is famous for their milkshakes, like really this is what they do and everyone knows it. Just about a month ago, a new player, Sonic...
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD
A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police said Wednesday that Naugatuck officers around 4:30 p.m....
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-08-28@5:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders on scene at Holroyd Street for a two car crash.
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot Overnight
#Bridgeport CT– On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:35 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (2 rounds) within the 100 block of Ogden Street. A few minutes later Bridgeport Hospital staff reported a person arrived at their Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, identified as a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, is reported to have been grazed in the neck by gunfire while seated in a parked vehicle located on Ogden Street. The gunshot wound is reported to be non-life-threatening and the victim is listed in stable condition.
Bridgeport News: Crashes Keeping First Responders Busy
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
New Details Emerge In Armed Robbery Involving In Parking Lot Of Milford Store
One suspect has been nabbed and another is still on the run following a robbery outside a Connecticut convenience store. The incident took place in Milford around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Road. During the incident, two Black males...
Fairfield News: McBurn
2022-08-29@9:05am–#Fairfield CT– EMS on the way to McDonald's on Black Rock Turnpike for someone with burns on their arm from hot coffee.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Man caught on video stealing woman’s wallet in BJ’s
Authorities say the footage captures the man reaching into a woman's purse and taking her wallet at the BJ's on Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights.
Suspect in Ansonia stand off taken into custody: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police say a man who had a hand gun and was behaving erratically held police at bay for more than 10 hours leading them to close Elm Street. Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m., police said they were called to the complaint of a disturbance in a third-floor apartment on Elm Street. When they arrived, they found a woman standing outside with an infant, who was visibly upset, and a male suspect was yelling from inside the apartment.
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
themonroesun.com
Police investigate reports of two stolen vehicles, numerous thefts
MONROE, CT — Monroe residents were hit with a wave of thefts over the weekend, from Sunday into Monday. In many cases, unlocked vehicles were either stolen or rummaged through. Police put out a Facebook post reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave the key fobs inside.
Eyewitness News
Man in custody following hours-long standoff
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with police. According to police, Ansonia officers were called to a house on Elm Street around 7:30 pm Sunday. Police said a woman reported her boyfriend acting irrationally and there was a gun in the house. Officers...
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit
MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, the Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department […]
