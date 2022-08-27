ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport CT– On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:35 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (2 rounds) within the 100 block of Ogden Street. A few minutes later Bridgeport Hospital staff reported a person arrived at their Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, identified as a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, is reported to have been grazed in the neck by gunfire while seated in a parked vehicle located on Ogden Street. The gunshot wound is reported to be non-life-threatening and the victim is listed in stable condition.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crashes Keeping First Responders Busy

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: McBurn

2022-08-29@9:05am–#Fairfield CT– EMS on the way to McDonald’s on Black Rock Turnpike for someone with burns on their arm from hot coffee. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in Ansonia stand off taken into custody: Police

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police say a man who had a hand gun and was behaving erratically held police at bay for more than 10 hours leading them to close Elm Street. Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m., police said they were called to the complaint of a disturbance in a third-floor apartment on Elm Street. When they arrived, they found a woman standing outside with an infant, who was visibly upset, and a male suspect was yelling from inside the apartment.
ANSONIA, CT
themonroesun.com

Police investigate reports of two stolen vehicles, numerous thefts

MONROE, CT — Monroe residents were hit with a wave of thefts over the weekend, from Sunday into Monday. In many cases, unlocked vehicles were either stolen or rummaged through. Police put out a Facebook post reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave the key fobs inside.
MONROE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in custody following hours-long standoff

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with police. According to police, Ansonia officers were called to a house on Elm Street around 7:30 pm Sunday. Police said a woman reported her boyfriend acting irrationally and there was a gun in the house. Officers...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit

MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, the Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department […]
HADDAM, CT

