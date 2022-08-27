Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Museum launching cactus-themed exhibit before Saturday home game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 19, TCU Coach Bryan Carrington tweeted about the NIL scholarship deal that the Matador Club provided for Texas Tech football players. Tech fans took this comment and ran with it. They were using cactus emojis in every way they could. Laura Ray is the...
South Plains Colleges’ first day of school at new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before today. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
Special ingredient for 50 Yard Line blueberry muffins sold at Whisk’d comes with the recipe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 50 Yard Line restaurant has been closed since 2019, and Lubbock residents who frequented the establishment on South Loop 289 knew about the famous blueberry muffins, cheese rolls and onion soup. Along with the atmosphere, it was a Lubbock staple for 50 years where you...
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets. 19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special. “Academy life...
Tuesday morning top stories: Artemis I team evaluates Friday launch window
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. NASA is planning another launch of the Artemis rocket possibly this Friday. Yesterday’s launch was scrubbed in the last hour due to a leak in one of the engines. Details here: Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps...
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. One of those people has died from their injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted...
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shadow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Shadow is gentle and very quiet. He knows basic commands like sit and shake and likes to play with other dogs. Shadow is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Wednesday morning top stories: Trees vandalized at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died. He is credited with helping to end the Cold War, reach and arms deal with the U.S. and open Russia to cultural and economic ties. Read more about his life here: Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered...
UPDATE: Cut gas line near 5500 1st Place, residents are able to return to their homes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR has confirmed that the gas leak has been controlled and residents are now able to return to their homes. Lubbock Fire responded to a cut gas line around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of 1st Place and began evacuating residents from their homes. Atmos...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet LeeLoo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet LeeLoo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five and a half months. LeeLoo has some basic training under her belt like sit, heel, place and leave it. She is good with other dogs and has a pretty chill personality. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
Vandals destroy years of work by hacking 15 trees at McCullough park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for the vandals that destroyed a row of trees in a City park last week, ruining years of hard work from employees and volunteers. After receiving a tip, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department found 15 trees hacked in half at McCullough...
South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers. The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kayla, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pit/cattle mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months. She is very outgoing and loves to meet new people and dogs. And loves to cuddle!...
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
