ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

South Plains Colleges’ first day of school at new Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before today. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets. 19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special. “Academy life...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kirby, TX
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Crash on University and Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. One of those people has died from their injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Athletics#American Football#Spanish
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shadow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Shadow is gentle and very quiet. He knows basic commands like sit and shake and likes to play with other dogs. Shadow is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Trees vandalized at McCullough Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died. He is credited with helping to end the Cold War, reach and arms deal with the U.S. and open Russia to cultural and economic ties. Read more about his life here: Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Sports
Texas Tech University
KCBD

LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet LeeLoo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet LeeLoo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five and a half months. LeeLoo has some basic training under her belt like sit, heel, place and leave it. She is good with other dogs and has a pretty chill personality. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vandals destroy years of work by hacking 15 trees at McCullough park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for the vandals that destroyed a row of trees in a City park last week, ruining years of hard work from employees and volunteers. After receiving a tip, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department found 15 trees hacked in half at McCullough...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers. The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kayla, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pit/cattle mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months. She is very outgoing and loves to meet new people and dogs. And loves to cuddle!...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy