Bakersfield Channel
Outdoor workers benefit from 2005 California heat safety employment law
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As excessive heat heads our way, taking safety precautions is a necessity. In California, heat illness prevention laws go into effect whenever the outdoor temperature is over 80 degrees. Here in Bakersfield, the last time we had a high temperature under 80 degrees was June 18th.
Bakersfield Channel
Heatwave number four has arrived.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning Kern County. Another area of high pressure is moving slowly westward and will essentially park over California for several days. Excessive heat warning will be in effect through the weekend. 108 degrees will be the highest daily temperature we will see coming Saturday.
Bakersfield Channel
Another heatwave moves into California bringing serious heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with a forecast high for Bakersfield of 101 degrees. Expect clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow the fun begins as a dome of high pressure settles over The Great Basin. Bringing record breaking temperatures to...
Bakersfield Channel
Triple-digit heat returns this week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another heatwave is hitting the western states, bringing triple-digit heat for this week. Kern County will see highs mostly in the upper 90s today, aside from a few desert locations reaching 100s today. Throughout the rest of this week, majority of valley, mountain, and desert...
Bakersfield Channel
Popular Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop sells 1 millionth fish and chips order
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A major milestone for one Bakersfield restaurant. Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop saying it has sold its millionth fish and chips order. It happened over the weekend after the store announced it was awarding prizes to drive sales. The millionth order will receive a voucher of...
Bakersfield Channel
Bakersfield boxer Miguel Contreras talks about win over Josec Ruiz
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Miguel "The Caveman" Contreras is back on track and talks with 23ABC about his most recent win in San Diego against Josec "The Scorpion" Ruiz. After his big win after a split draw and a knockout loss, Contreras tells 23ABC about what he learned from those fights and what he has planned next.
