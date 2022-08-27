ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast

Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

The Beyond Scared Straight community is mourning the loss of an alum. Ashley Tropez, who appeared on the popular A&E show, has passed away at the age of 24. On Aug. 26, Victorville Police Department deputies responded to a report of a dead body located inside an abandoned California home, per a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department obtained by E! News. Once deputies arrived to the scene, Tropez was found inside the residence with "traumatic injuries."
VICTORVILLE, CA
E! News

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
TUCSON, AZ
E! News

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend

Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
NBA
E! News

Ashley Judd Recalls Holding Mom Naomi's "Laboring Body" as She Died in Gut-Wrenching Essay

Watch: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death. Ashley Judd is reflecting on the devastating day her mother, Naomi Judd, died. The High Crimes actress, 54, opened up about "the most shattering day of my life" in a harrowing essay for The New York Times, during which she shared that she found her mother in her dying moments after taking her own life.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chicago P.D’s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

Watch: "Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover. Jesse Lee Soffer is blowing out of the windy city. After the Chicago P.D. star made the Aug. 30 announcement that the upcoming 10th season of the hit show will be his last, well wishes began flooding in from fans and co-workers alike—none more poignant than the message from Soffer's TV wife Tracy Spiridakos.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud

Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road. Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke

Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
WAUSAU, WI
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know. Khloe Kardashian is here to keep you up with her growing family. Three weeks after news broke that she welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson addressed her latest baby news in an interview with Elle.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word

Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
CELEBRITIES
