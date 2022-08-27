Read full article on original website
Related
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Video of Her Serenading Ben Affleck at Their Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez is getting real about how she feels after an intimate moment from her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony was leaked. During the couple's lavish Aug. 20 celebration in Georgia, the "I'm Real" singer serenaded her husband with...
Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Has an Important Message About the Show's Transition to Peacock
Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock. If there's one person Days of Our Lives fans should listen to, it's Deidre Hall. After all, the actress has starred on the NBC soap opera for more than 40 years, and as she put it in a video message Aug. 29, "you can't be a part of something that long and just call it a job."
RELATED PEOPLE
Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick Join The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
Watch: "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Stars on Who Isabel Should Choose!. It'll be a summer we'll never, ever forget. New blood is coming to Cousins Beach, as The Closer's Kyra Sedgwick and Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) have joined the cast of the second season of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Meet the Castaways of Survivor’s Most “Extreme” Season Yet
Survivors, drop your buffs. CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator....
Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24
The Beyond Scared Straight community is mourning the loss of an alum. Ashley Tropez, who appeared on the popular A&E show, has passed away at the age of 24. On Aug. 26, Victorville Police Department deputies responded to a report of a dead body located inside an abandoned California home, per a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department obtained by E! News. Once deputies arrived to the scene, Tropez was found inside the residence with "traumatic injuries."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing
Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
Serena Williams Shares Daughter Olympia's Reaction to Her Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Meghan Markle Launches Podcast With 1st Guest Serena Williams. Serena Williams' daughter had a much different reaction than the rest of the world upon hearing her mother would be retiring. The tennis champion revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian—was excited...
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend
Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
NBA・
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashley Judd Recalls Holding Mom Naomi's "Laboring Body" as She Died in Gut-Wrenching Essay
Watch: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death. Ashley Judd is reflecting on the devastating day her mother, Naomi Judd, died. The High Crimes actress, 54, opened up about "the most shattering day of my life" in a harrowing essay for The New York Times, during which she shared that she found her mother in her dying moments after taking her own life.
Chicago P.D’s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit
Watch: "Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover. Jesse Lee Soffer is blowing out of the windy city. After the Chicago P.D. star made the Aug. 30 announcement that the upcoming 10th season of the hit show will be his last, well wishes began flooding in from fans and co-workers alike—none more poignant than the message from Soffer's TV wife Tracy Spiridakos.
Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Dad Michael Jackson in Sweet Photos for His 64th Birthday
Watch: Michael Jackson's Nephew SLAMS Harry Styles' "King of Pop" Title. The King of Pop's children paid tribute to the late musician on what would have been his 64th birthday. Paris and Prince Jackson, the oldest children of Michael Jackson, both shared glimpses into their childhoods with throwback photos of...
Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road. Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.
News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke
Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know. Khloe Kardashian is here to keep you up with her growing family. Three weeks after news broke that she welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson addressed her latest baby news in an interview with Elle.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground. The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss. "I approach it from my...
E! News
208K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0