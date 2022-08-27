ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALLEN PARK -- Jason Huntley, a former fifth-round pick for the Detroit Lions, has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley never played a game for the Lions after going at Pick 172 in the 2020 draft. He didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that year. At the time, Huntley was the highest-drafted rookie to be cut by the Lions since 2016. He was quickly claimed by the Eagles, where he spent the previous two seasons. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, with five kick returns for 120 yards.
