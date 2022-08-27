Read full article on original website
The Savage Forecast for Week 2 of the Flint-area high school football season
FLINT – The first week of the high school football season is always the most difficult when it comes to making predictions. So where do we go after a record of 23-6 (.793) last week.
Grand Blanc star Kate Brody explains how she shot record-setting 62 at The Fortress
FLINT – Kate Brody proved how important a good short game can be in golf during a recent match at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Brody was so dialed in that she hit every green in regulation and had just one putt longer than 15 feet. The result?. A record-shattering...
Former fifth-round running back pick for Detroit Lions waived by Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Jason Huntley, a former fifth-round pick for the Detroit Lions, has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley never played a game for the Lions after going at Pick 172 in the 2020 draft. He didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that year. At the time, Huntley was the highest-drafted rookie to be cut by the Lions since 2016. He was quickly claimed by the Eagles, where he spent the previous two seasons. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, with five kick returns for 120 yards.
Rentals top $1,800 a night to stay in Ann Arbor for Michigan football games
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan’s first home football game is just around the corner, meaning fans are seeking places to stay in Ann Arbor. And their rising demand for vacation rentals is pushing rates to as much as $1,800 a night, according to vacation rental company Vrbo.
10 players on the open market who could make sense for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the second-highest priority on the waiver wire and could be in a position to improve a handful of corners of their roster ahead of Week 1. We’ll run through 10 players who could make sense for the Lions in no particular order. It’s worth noting the Lions started their Wednesday morning by waiving quarterback David Blough and signing former 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Blough made the initial cut. But it appears he’ll join Tim Boyle in being out at backup quarterback for the Lions. Sudfeld has bounced from Washington to Philadelphia to San Francisco and now Detroit since going in 2016′s sixth round out of Indiana.
Pair of ex-Lions defensive backs released by Atlanta Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons cut a pair of former Detroit Lions defensive backs in cornerback Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe. ESPN reports each Ford and Marlowe are candidates to return once the Falcons move players to injured reserve and settle their roster more. Ford spent three seasons...
Recently cut Lions kicker awarded to Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers
ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for kicker Riley Patterson to find a new home. The Detroit Lions cut Patterson before the roster deadline. But now he is headed to the kicker-needy Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers. Jacksonville didn’t have any kickers on its roster before placing the claim, pulling a Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes-esque move with final cuts.
Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
Chargers reportedly waive injured ex-Lions wide receiver
ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers waived injured pass-catcher Sage Surratt, according to Pro Football Focus. Surratt spent a portion of last season on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions. He was an extremely productive wide receiver at Wake Forest and remained at the position as an undrafted free agent in Detroit. He was released shortly after last season began, though, never playing a game for the team.
Former Lions starting DT reportedly cut by Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Nick Williams signed with the New York Giants before training camp and then made their initial 53-man roster. Pro Football Focus reports that Williams is among a series of cuts as the Giants make room for waiver claims and other additions. Williams was most recently a two-year...
Report: Former sixth-round receiver pick for Lions cut by Green Bay Packers
ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Travis Fulgham is looking for another new team. The Green Bay Packers released the 26-year-old wide receiver as part of cuts to get their roster to 53 players. He was cut by the Denver Broncos late in training camp, then landed with...
Report: Detroit Lions releasing speedy rookie WR Kalil Pimpleton
ALLEN PARK -- Kalil Pimpleton, a Muskegon native and former Central Michigan star receiver featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” is being released by the Detroit Lions. The NFL Network reports that Pimpleton is among the first wave of cuts and that he should “get some interest.” Pimpleton had an uphill battle to crack Detroit’s much-improved wide receiver room. And his lack of return reps through the preseason didn’t help his chances of making the 53-man roster.
Report: Detroit Lions waiving cornerback Mark Gilbert amid flurry of cuts
ALLEN PARK -- Mark Gilbert, who appeared in eight games for the Detroit Lions last season, will be waived ahead of the league’s roster cut deadline. Pro Football Focus reported the news. The cornerback initially landed with the Lions after they plucked him from Pittsburgh’s practice squad in the...
‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
Report: Former backup Lions QB looking for 15th team after getting cut by Broncos
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup quarterback, is reportedly looking for his 15th NFL team after getting released by the Denver Broncos. The Detroit Lions initially signed Johnson as an emergency camp body due to injuries. But he played so well through training...
Detroit Lions reportedly releasing former first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis
ALLEN PARK -- Former first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis’ second stint with the Detroit Lions won’t make it to the regular season. NFL Network reports Davis is included on the team’s cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Davis, who was Pick 21 in 2017 to the Lions,...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Live tracker recap: Detroit Lions trim roster to 53 players on busy cut day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions got things started last night, but there is more work to do ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to get their roster to 53 players. Detroit reportedly cut eight players on Monday, bringing its roster from 80 to 72. We’ll track the team’s...
