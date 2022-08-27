ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the second-highest priority on the waiver wire and could be in a position to improve a handful of corners of their roster ahead of Week 1. We’ll run through 10 players who could make sense for the Lions in no particular order. It’s worth noting the Lions started their Wednesday morning by waiving quarterback David Blough and signing former 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Blough made the initial cut. But it appears he’ll join Tim Boyle in being out at backup quarterback for the Lions. Sudfeld has bounced from Washington to Philadelphia to San Francisco and now Detroit since going in 2016′s sixth round out of Indiana.

