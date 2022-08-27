ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long owns up to crazy Super Bowl bet

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Chris Long lived up to his ink.

The former Eagles defensive end said he owned up to a bet he made days prior to Super Bowl LII in 2018, with Long chancing he would get a tattoo of then-Philadelphia linebacker coach Ken Flajole if his team won the championship.

After the Eagles won against the Patriots, Long owned up to it, getting Flajole tattooed on his rib cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bvgp5_0hX9HOGS00
Chris Long owned up to a bet he made days prior to Super Bowl LII in 2018.
AP

The two-time Super Bowl champ recently recalled the story on his podcast with former teammate Beau Allen. Long said he sometimes forgets that the tattoo of Flajole is with him “on this journey.”

Allen said he initially thought the tattoo was of actor John Malkovich but it was “f*cking ‘Flaje.’”

“I like to think Flaje is out there, just, you know, having himself a normal f—ing day,” Allen said, “and then just will remember that his face is tattooed on your body somewhere and just be like ‘F–k.’”

