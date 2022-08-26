Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative
Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
City of Longview 'surprised' by high number of housing voucher applicants
LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in almost a year, the Longview Housing Authority opened its voucher waitlist and the numbers were shocking– receiving hundreds in just a few hours. "We were surprised," said Richard Yeakley, city of Longview's public information officer. "In four hours, they had...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
At least 1 Person Died Following A Four-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 110 (Smith County, TX)
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed at least one person died in the crash. The crash happened just south of Trane Technologies just [..]
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
Man struck by train near downtown Tyler
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown
3 arrested in connection to Rusk County catalytic converter theft
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested Monday night and are accused of cutting a catalytic converter from a truck, according to the Rusk County Sheriff. Officials said deputies were dispatched to a residence on CR 438 after a caller said it looked like people were getting something from under his truck in […]
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission.
Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX
Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.
Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
Longview Police Department officials stated that at 10.30 AM on Thursday, a vehicle swerved off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was [..]
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
UPDATE: Crews clear scene of crash at intersection of Paluxy Dr., ESE Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection. According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared. Details concerning injuries...
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital.
