Longview, TX

CBS19

BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative

Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
QUITMAN, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX

Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.
TYLER, TX
msn.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital.
HAWKINS, TX

