CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The North Carolina secondary was diced up before halftime (19-of-25 for 181 yards) of last Saturday's season opener, before making the necessary adjustments to slow the Florida A&M attack in the final two quarters. If there was a silver lining to the defensive performance, it's that the Tar Heels now have a better idea of what needs to be fixed before heading up to Boone.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO