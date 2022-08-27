ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
GREENSBORO, NC
UNC Secondary, Defense Looking in Mirror Before Tougher Test at App State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The North Carolina secondary was diced up before halftime (19-of-25 for 181 yards) of last Saturday's season opener, before making the necessary adjustments to slow the Florida A&M attack in the final two quarters. If there was a silver lining to the defensive performance, it's that the Tar Heels now have a better idea of what needs to be fixed before heading up to Boone.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Trea Turner named to Team USA roster for World Baseball Classic

It has been a memorable week for Trea Turner. Earlier this week, Turner tallied his 1,000th hit of his career in just eight years at the MLB level on Monday night. On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that he would be one of only a handful of players announced by the MLB as a member of the USA Baseball National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
RALEIGH, NC
