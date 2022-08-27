ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beagle lovers, look out! This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may steal your heart. Milo is a happy-go-lucky beagle at 2 years old and weighing in around 21 pounds. A young dog, Milo is still working on all of his puppy training and perfecting...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor

UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona

Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas station burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gallery: Madison police release pics of att. robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released images of the suspect accused of trying to rob a convenience store nearly two weeks ago, only to be foiled when the cashier refused to hand over any money. According to police, the man went up to the clerk at the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Green Lake Co. 911 service restored

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency 911 line has been restored in Green Lake County about two-and-a-half hours after the Sheriff’s Office reported it was malfunctioning. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 4 p.m. that the 911 line was operational again. It had posted on...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: North side fire displaces multiple households

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several households were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Monday on Madison’s north side, the city fire department said. City fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that multiple callers reported on the 500 block of Northport Drive. Everyone was safely evacuated from the building.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect

Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating after teen shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 17-year-old showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand Wednesday morning, Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. According an incident report, MPD said the teen arrived at UW Hospital’s emergency room on the 1600 block...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center

Madison's Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. According to York IE, Madison is the third fastest growing start-up city in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating gun stolen from car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after someone reported a gun was swiped from his vehicle Monday evening. The victim told investigators that he had locked his car, but left the windows cracked. MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this “crime of opportunity” serves as a reminder...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Prevent foodborne illnesses when packing lunch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before you send your student off to school with their bagged lunch, USDA experts say you want to make sure it’s packed properly. More often than not, lunchboxes may sit around for hours until its time for kids to eat. Experts say two of the most important Back-to-School items you can buy are an insulated lunch box and something to keep your child’s lunch cold. Temperatures between 40° F and 140° F where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause illness.
MADISON, WI

