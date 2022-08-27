Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beagle lovers, look out! This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may steal your heart. Milo is a happy-go-lucky beagle at 2 years old and weighing in around 21 pounds. A young dog, Milo is still working on all of his puppy training and perfecting...
nbc15.com
MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor
nbc15.com
Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
nbc15.com
Madison gas station burglarized overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
nbc15.com
Gallery: Madison police release pics of att. robbery suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released images of the suspect accused of trying to rob a convenience store nearly two weeks ago, only to be foiled when the cashier refused to hand over any money. According to police, the man went up to the clerk at the...
nbc15.com
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
nbc15.com
Green Lake Co. 911 service restored
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency 911 line has been restored in Green Lake County about two-and-a-half hours after the Sheriff’s Office reported it was malfunctioning. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 4 p.m. that the 911 line was operational again. It had posted on...
nbc15.com
MFD: North side fire displaces multiple households
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several households were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Monday on Madison’s north side, the city fire department said. City fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that multiple callers reported on the 500 block of Northport Drive. Everyone was safely evacuated from the building.
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
nbc15.com
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
nbc15.com
Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect
nbc15.com
MPD investigating after teen shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 17-year-old showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand Wednesday morning, Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. According an incident report, MPD said the teen arrived at UW Hospital’s emergency room on the 1600 block...
nbc15.com
Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center
nbc15.com
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. According to York IE, Madison is the third fastest growing start-up city in...
nbc15.com
Madison police investigating gun stolen from car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after someone reported a gun was swiped from his vehicle Monday evening. The victim told investigators that he had locked his car, but left the windows cracked. MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this “crime of opportunity” serves as a reminder...
nbc15.com
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
nbc15.com
Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter
nbc15.com
Prevent foodborne illnesses when packing lunch
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before you send your student off to school with their bagged lunch, USDA experts say you want to make sure it’s packed properly. More often than not, lunchboxes may sit around for hours until its time for kids to eat. Experts say two of the most important Back-to-School items you can buy are an insulated lunch box and something to keep your child’s lunch cold. Temperatures between 40° F and 140° F where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause illness.
