Berwick, LA

brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies

St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City man arrested on methamphetamine charge

St. Mary deputies arrested a Morgan City man Monday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and made these arrests:. —Brad Derouen, 32, Morgan City, was arrested at...
houmatimes.com

Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested in Shannon Homes shooting; another suspect sought

An Egle Street woman was arrested and police are looking for another suspect after a stolen gun went off during a struggle Tuesday, leading to a lockdown at two schools, Morgan City police said. Tiara Knighten, 32, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
WAFB

Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Details are limited...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile suspect arrested after high-speed chases involving stolen vehicles

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase early Monday morning ended with a stolen vehicle crashing and a juvenile arrested. Louisiana State Police said the pursuit stemmed from reports of two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were traveling westbound on I-10 together during part of the chase before exiting at Highland Road. The vehicles separated when one of them continued south on Highland while the other got back onto the interstate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies respond to Monday morning crash involving school bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The bus was making a turn onto Burbank Drive when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Holiday closings

All local, St. Mary Parish and state municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Area garbage collection should not be interrupted by the holiday, but residents should make...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA

