Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies
St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
Morgan City man arrested on methamphetamine charge
St. Mary deputies arrested a Morgan City man Monday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and made these arrests:. —Brad Derouen, 32, Morgan City, was arrested at...
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
Stolen property recovered from Baton Rouge home near Government Street; 2 arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man’s home near Government Street was searched by detectives Wednesday for property allegedly stolen from an unoccupied Jackson home. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Saturday, Aug. 27 into a burglary on Dawson Road in Jackson...
Woman arrested in Shannon Homes shooting; another suspect sought
An Egle Street woman was arrested and police are looking for another suspect after a stolen gun went off during a struggle Tuesday, leading to a lockdown at two schools, Morgan City police said. Tiara Knighten, 32, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of...
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales
Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Details are limited...
Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.
Chase with speeds up to 110 mph ends with crash, arrest of juvenile in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are still investigating after troopers were led on what ended up being two separate pursuits overnight. LSP responded around 2 a.m. to a report of two stolen vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicles were clocked going 110 mph by the...
3 people hurt in shootout near Scotland Ave. liquor store plagued by violence, police say
Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two groups of young men opened fire at one another in Baton Rouge's Scotlandville neighborhood, a city police spokesman said. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police...
Dutchtown Middle, Primary schools lockdown lifted; Ascension deputies investigating
Ascension Parish Schools announced Dutchtown Middle and Primary schools were on lockdown for a law enforcement investigation after a threat was called in to the middle school. Everyone is safe, and the threat was determined to be false, according to the announcement. In an update as of 10:52 a.m., the...
Juvenile suspect arrested after high-speed chases involving stolen vehicles
BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase early Monday morning ended with a stolen vehicle crashing and a juvenile arrested. Louisiana State Police said the pursuit stemmed from reports of two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were traveling westbound on I-10 together during part of the chase before exiting at Highland Road. The vehicles separated when one of them continued south on Highland while the other got back onto the interstate.
Deputies respond to Monday morning crash involving school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The bus was making a turn onto Burbank Drive when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
APSO: Active shooter threat at Dutchtown Middle School false, student arrested
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A 12-year-old student was arrested after a threat was called into Dutchtown Middle School around 10 a.m. Wednesday from within the school, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The threat implied that there was an active shooter situation at the school. A deputy...
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
Holiday closings
All local, St. Mary Parish and state municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Area garbage collection should not be interrupted by the holiday, but residents should make...
1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In East Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating a Monday morning two-vehicle crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board. In an attempt to make a left turn onto Burbank Drive, the [..]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
