West Hartford, CT

Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police

By Ellie Stamp
 5 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday.

According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

West Hartford police are currently investigating the incident. No other information has been released as of this time.

    The scene of an 8 car crash. (Images provided by the West Hartford Police Department)
    The scene of an 8 car crash. (Images provided by the West Hartford Police Department)
    The scene of an 8 car crash. (Images provided by the West Hartford Police Department)

There were no reported injuries or road closures resulting from the crashes, according to the West Hartford Police Department’s Facebook Page .

