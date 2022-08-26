Read full article on original website
LPD collecting water for Jackson residents
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is collecting water for Jackson residents to help them during that city’s water crisis. You can drop off water donations in the lobby of the police headquarters anytime. Chief Tommy Cox hopes to get enough donations to make several trips to...
Laurel Police Department collecting water for Jackson
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore's Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. The annual "Brews and Bites" festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale.
City of Ellisville cleans up neglected properties
Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer. State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina.
Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception. In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22. The reasoning behind the move is to...
City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers. According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41,...
Candlelight vigil held to remember those lost to overdose
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. “I hereby recognize the 31 day of August as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker...
Greenwood Plaza to offer space for new businesses
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners needing space to grow may find what they are looking for at the Greenwood Plaza. The plaza is a commercial space that is in the process of being renovated. It will be located on Old Highway 11 in the Oak Grove area. Tony...
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive healthcare benefits. Six attorneys donated their time to reach out to residents living within the 13th Chancery Court District, including those in Covington, Jefferson...
One person dies in early morning rollover accident on Mississippi interstate
One person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident on the interstate Monday. Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County. Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg, was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving north on the interstate...
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August. According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400...
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer. The pair is currently the only Master’s Level couple living in the state of Mississippi. Along with that accolade, they are also three-time ACDA National Champions and the 2019 UCWDC Classic World Champions.
Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced...
Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street,...
LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, the Laurel School District hosted an active shooter drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. The Laurel Police Department and Emergency Operations took part in the drill, which took place at 8:15 a.m. In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13...
City of Hattiesburg announces keynote speaker for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg recently announced plans for its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Department’s station #1. The Editor-At-Large for Mississippi Today, Marshall Ramsey, will give the keynote...
Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
‘Brews and Bites’ tickets are officially on sale
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual “Brews and Bites” festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale. Walthall Park will be hosting local food trucks and different breweries on Sept. 10, so participants have the chance to mix and match their favorite flavors and find their ideal pairing.
Will Hall born to be a football coach
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Everybody’s seen the enthusiasm coach Will Hall displays on a daily basis at Southern Miss. His dad Bobby said there’s three things to Will Hall – faith, family and football. “If I wasn’t a coach, I’d be helping people in some way,” Will...
