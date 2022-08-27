Bassmaster Elite Tournament descends on Copeland Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Mississippi river will be full of competitive anglers for the Bassmaster Elite Tournament this weekend.

Anglers are competing to qualify for future tournaments and for the grand prize of $100,000.

The big weigh-in is set for Monday at Copeland Park.

An event organizer says fishing in the Coulee Region is something competitors look forward to.

“La Crosse is one of those destinations that a lot of tournament organizations like to come to,” said organizer Gene Gilliland. “Great fishing, the host community is always been great to us. // you come back to these places every few years you get to re establish with the people it’s just a good feeling .”

The anglers do their best to release every fish they catch back into the river to make sure there’s future generations of big, healthy bass.

