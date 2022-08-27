ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassmaster Elite Tournament descends on Copeland Park

By Ken Kosirowski
 5 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Mississippi river will be full of competitive anglers for the Bassmaster Elite Tournament this weekend.

Anglers are competing to qualify for future tournaments and for the grand prize of $100,000.

The big weigh-in is set for Monday at Copeland Park.

An event organizer says fishing in the Coulee Region is something competitors look forward to.

“La Crosse is one of those destinations that a lot of tournament organizations like to come to,” said organizer Gene Gilliland. “Great fishing, the host community is always been great to us. // you come back to these places every few years you get to re establish with the people it’s just a good feeling .”

The anglers do their best to release every fish they catch back into the river to make sure there’s future generations of big, healthy bass.

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse's Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park.
Onalaska Chick-fil-A opens September 8

Onalaska Chick-fil-A opens September 8

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the La Crosse-Eau Claire area opens September 8. The Onalaska Chick-fil-A will be located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road and open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ONALASKA, WI
Fillmore County Journal

One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum

For a number of years, I've been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn't comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They'd ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer's yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
wizmnews.com

New performance venue to open at old church near downtown La Crosse

La Crosse is getting a new music venue inside a large church building on King Street. The former Wesley United Methodist Church will now be the home of the Cappella Performing Arts Center. Founder Matt Curtis says Cappella will be smaller than some of the better known performance spaces in town, such as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center and the Weber Center.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coulee Region Humane Society’s 18th annual Adopt-A-Thon is under way

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — You can give a shelter pet a happy ending during Coulee Region Humane Society's Adopt-A-Thon. For just this week, adopters can name their own adoption fee for all cats, kittens, and some dogs. Smaller animals like rabbits and hamsters are free to adopt. Since the promotion started on Monday, 15 animals have found their forever homes,...
ONALASKA, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
