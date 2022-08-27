Read full article on original website
Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner
The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
Driver killed in Greenville County crash after running off road, hitting mailbox, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive. Pye said the driver...
Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a chase and crash, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Bobo said Joshua Nathan Koiyan, 23, of Charlotte, is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Woman charged in Greenville County kidnapping of baby in stolen vehicle, warrants say
A woman faces charges after deputies said she kidnapped a baby left in a vehicle she stole early Tuesday morning in Greenville County. Rebecca Ann Wells, 34, is charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to warrants. Wells is currently at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital for reasons unrelated to the...
Man shoots at deputies during welfare check of screaming woman, Henderson County deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — What came into dispatchers as a call Monday night about a woman screaming for help ended in the arrest of a man who opened fire on deputies, officials said. Henderson County dispatchers got the call just after 9 p.m., with a woman screaming for help...
Man killed in fight called 'victim of traumatic death' by Abbeville County coroner
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after a fight with another man, according to an Upstate coroner. Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn said in a release that his office was called at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Lusk Drive for what he called "a traumatic death."
Upstate superintendent calls out judges following a student's arrest in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate superintendent is blaming the judicial system after he said a student found with a gun at school was released on a personal recognizance bond. On Friday, a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according...
Anderson School District 5 Superintendent expresses frustration after student brings gun to school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The superintendent of Anderson School District 5, Tom Wilson, sent a letter to parents after a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested for bringing a gun to school. Ronald Coleman, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to...
Attorneys file first lawsuit against late Rockstar Cheer founder, other organizations
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the lateScott Foster and Rockstar Cheer and Dance, according to a filing in the Greenville County court system. Attorneys James C. Sproat of Columbia and James W. Bannister, of Greenville, filed the lawsuit on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff from Greenville.
Croft State Park celebrates bigger, better Palmetto Trail bridge after washout
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate park is celebrating the opening of a new and improved bridge that is part of thePalmetto Trail. Croft State Park rangers and officials from Spartanburg Parks and Recreation Department cut the ribbon on the new wood structure Tuesday. The bridge was originally a "breakaway...
Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
Anderson man's obituary leads to discovery of sister's death on same day, caregiver says
ANDERSON, S.C. — (Video above is of Jesse Odell Alexander seeing his new apartment for the first time.) He was known as "the little guy that pushes his bicycle with the American Flag," according to the woman who wrote Jesse Odell Alexander's obituary. "No one really knew his name,"...
Winning lottery tickets worth hundreds of thousands sold just miles apart, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you wanted to win the lottery, one Upstate city was apparently the place to buy your tickets on Monday. Two tickets sold at Greenwood convenience stores were big winners, lottery officials said. Officials first reported a $200,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket sold...
'I am the product of prayer': Greenville Pastor John Gray moves forward following life-threatening illness
GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a major health scare, the pastor of an upstate mega church is speaking about his life-changing experience. Sunday was the second week that Pastor John Gray addressed his congregation since he was released from the hospital. Now, with a second chance at life, Pastor Gray...
Anderson County's Bosch announces 350 new jobs, expansion
ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate company announced plans Wednesday to expand operations and create hundreds of new jobs. Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, is investing $200 million into its existing plant and will create 350 new jobs, the company said in a release. The Bosch facility,...
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood, lottery officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Upstate lottery player can now cash in on a big win after lucky numbers came up in a South Carolina Education Lottery game. A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #21 at 590 Highway 72 Bypass West, in Greenwood. The ticket...
First day of school for students in western NC
FLETCHER, N.C. — Thousands of students in western North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday. Monday marked the first day of school for children in Buncombe, Henderson, Macon, Transylvania and McDowell counties. Buncombe County Schools is the largest public school system in western North Carolina. It's the 13th...
Time to dive in: Upstate organization offers free swimming lesson to adults
MAULDIN, S.C. — An Upstate nonprofit is working to give people the chance the dive into learning a vital skill — swimming. Rebekah Craig is the founder of Aqua Angels and believes knowing how to swim is just as important as breathing. So she helps adults tackle their fears and jump in.
Launch director for Artemis 1 launch has ties to the Upstate
CLEMSON, S.C. — Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s first female launch director, is an Upstate native. Blackwell-Thompson is the launch director for the Artemis 1 launch, which was scrubbed Monday morning. According to NASA, Blackwell-Thompson went to Gaffney High School and attended Clemson University. “We at Clemson are very proud...
