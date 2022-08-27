ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner

The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a chase and crash, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Bobo said Joshua Nathan Koiyan, 23, of Charlotte, is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Traffic Accident#Polaris
WYFF4.com

Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WYFF4.com

Anderson County's Bosch announces 350 new jobs, expansion

ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate company announced plans Wednesday to expand operations and create hundreds of new jobs. Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, is investing $200 million into its existing plant and will create 350 new jobs, the company said in a release. The Bosch facility,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

First day of school for students in western NC

FLETCHER, N.C. — Thousands of students in western North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday. Monday marked the first day of school for children in Buncombe, Henderson, Macon, Transylvania and McDowell counties. Buncombe County Schools is the largest public school system in western North Carolina. It's the 13th...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Launch director for Artemis 1 launch has ties to the Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. — Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s first female launch director, is an Upstate native. Blackwell-Thompson is the launch director for the Artemis 1 launch, which was scrubbed Monday morning. According to NASA, Blackwell-Thompson went to Gaffney High School and attended Clemson University. “We at Clemson are very proud...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy