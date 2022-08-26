Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
IBM announces new senior leadership for Minnesota and Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM says it has appointed Jessica Eidem and Dave R. Nelson IBM Minnesota Senior State Executive and IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive, respectively. The company says Eidem will be responsible for external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM, working closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to IBM’s business. She will assume the Senior State Executive role in addition to her role as Director, Power Technical Sales, IBM Technology, Worldwide Global Sales.
KIMT
Bats blamed for closure of Austin's Community Learning Center
AUSTIN, Minn. – A winged intruder is causing the closure of the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Austin. School District Superintendent Dr. Joey Page has sent a letter to families and caregivers that the presence of bats in the CLC will mean the cancelation of classes from Thursday through September 12.
KIMT
RDA seeks board of directors members to contribute to the future of downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance ss inviting those who live, work, or own a business in downtown to apply for a Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors seat. Each year the RDA makes available positions on the board in hopes of getting representation from various industries in the...
KIMT
Northern Lights kicks off capital campaign with new look
MASON CITY, Iowa - A fresh new look helps kick off a capital campaign for a group of homeless shelters in north Iowa. The Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters is debuting this new logo. The executive director Jesse Germundson tells KIMT News 3 they chose the four puzzle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
The Landing MN receives $150,000 Mayo Clinic grant for day center renovations
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is giving $150,000 to renovate a day center for the homeless in Rochester. The Landing MN says it is immensely grateful for the Mayo Clinic Capital Grant. “Mayo Clinic and The Landing MN share a commitment to helping residents of our community live with...
KIMT
East Main Street reopens in Albert Lea after summer of construction
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – As summer winds to an end, East Main Street is reopening to traffic. The City of Albert Lea says East Main Street/State Highway 65 between Newton and Garfield avenues had been closed for construction this summer. An average of 15,000 vehicles normally travel this section of the street every day.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
KIMT
'Reflective Moments' wins Best in Show for 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bronze image of a young girl at the water’s edge has been named “Best In Show” for the 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade competition. Ruth Gee of Hastings, Michigan, created the piece entitled “Reflective Moments” and will receive a cash prize of $2,000. “This was my first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life,” says Gee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Marijuana usage outpaces cigarette smokers in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marijuana smokers are now outpacing cigarette smokers in the U.S. and it's a trend Olmsted County is seeing as well. Olmsted County Public Health says in 2019 a Community Health Needs Assessment showed 4% of community members reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7% who reported smoking marijuana.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives check from 'Kid's Cup'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Children's Center received a more than $80,000 check from the 'Kid's Cup' on Tuesday. Each year 'Kid's Cup' in Rochester has a golf tournament fundraiser to help make the hospital stays of children and their families more comfortable at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Children's Center.
KIMT
Catalytic converters stolen off ABC buses in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four catalytic converters were stolen from Ability Building Center buses. Police said it happened Sunday between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of 14th St. NW. The value of the converters stolen was not available.
KIMT
Increased enforcement of Ted Foss Move Over Law on anniversary of his death
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement across Minnesota are shining a spotlight on the Ted Foss Move Over Law. It may seem like a common sense driving practice to move over into another lane when you see a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway but neglecting the practice can be dangerous and may even lead to deadly accidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this Labor Day weekend
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Amid concerns about impaired driving, there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this labor day weekend. So far, more than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota law enforcement has...
KIMT
The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives donation of bikes from Subaru of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many students are gearing up to or have already headed back to school. One lucky group of kids are getting to 'ride' to class in style. Tuesday ten kids of the Rochester Boys And Girls Club were selected as a reward for being on their best behavior and having great attendance this summer.
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
KIMT
First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
KIMT
California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
KIMT
Online fraud case costs Rochester man $7,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 73-year-old man is out $7,000 after falling victim to fraud. Police said the Rochester man had his computer screen locked up on Aug. 16 and an alert said to call the number on the screen. He was told to buy gift cards to preserve his money.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
KIMT
The Med City reacts to NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission
ROCHESTER, Minn.- NASA is heading back to the moon. On Monday it will start a 42 day test flight sending an unpiloted Orion crew capsule around the moon. Rochester resident Yesira Getachew is fascinated by the idea. "I think it would be cool to get more information on what's up...
Comments / 0