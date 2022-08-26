ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KIMT

IBM announces new senior leadership for Minnesota and Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM says it has appointed Jessica Eidem and Dave R. Nelson IBM Minnesota Senior State Executive and IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive, respectively. The company says Eidem will be responsible for external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM, working closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to IBM’s business. She will assume the Senior State Executive role in addition to her role as Director, Power Technical Sales, IBM Technology, Worldwide Global Sales.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Bats blamed for closure of Austin's Community Learning Center

AUSTIN, Minn. – A winged intruder is causing the closure of the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Austin. School District Superintendent Dr. Joey Page has sent a letter to families and caregivers that the presence of bats in the CLC will mean the cancelation of classes from Thursday through September 12.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Northern Lights kicks off capital campaign with new look

MASON CITY, Iowa - A fresh new look helps kick off a capital campaign for a group of homeless shelters in north Iowa. The Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters is debuting this new logo. The executive director Jesse Germundson tells KIMT News 3 they chose the four puzzle...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

East Main Street reopens in Albert Lea after summer of construction

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – As summer winds to an end, East Main Street is reopening to traffic. The City of Albert Lea says East Main Street/State Highway 65 between Newton and Garfield avenues had been closed for construction this summer. An average of 15,000 vehicles normally travel this section of the street every day.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

'Reflective Moments' wins Best in Show for 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa – A bronze image of a young girl at the water’s edge has been named “Best In Show” for the 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade competition. Ruth Gee of Hastings, Michigan, created the piece entitled “Reflective Moments” and will receive a cash prize of $2,000. “This was my first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life,” says Gee.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Marijuana usage outpaces cigarette smokers in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marijuana smokers are now outpacing cigarette smokers in the U.S. and it's a trend Olmsted County is seeing as well. Olmsted County Public Health says in 2019 a Community Health Needs Assessment showed 4% of community members reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7% who reported smoking marijuana.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives check from 'Kid's Cup'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Children's Center received a more than $80,000 check from the 'Kid's Cup' on Tuesday. Each year 'Kid's Cup' in Rochester has a golf tournament fundraiser to help make the hospital stays of children and their families more comfortable at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Children's Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Catalytic converters stolen off ABC buses in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four catalytic converters were stolen from Ability Building Center buses. Police said it happened Sunday between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of 14th St. NW. The value of the converters stolen was not available.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Increased enforcement of Ted Foss Move Over Law on anniversary of his death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement across Minnesota are shining a spotlight on the Ted Foss Move Over Law. It may seem like a common sense driving practice to move over into another lane when you see a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway but neglecting the practice can be dangerous and may even lead to deadly accidents.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
FLOYD, IA
KIMT

First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Online fraud case costs Rochester man $7,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 73-year-old man is out $7,000 after falling victim to fraud. Police said the Rochester man had his computer screen locked up on Aug. 16 and an alert said to call the number on the screen. He was told to buy gift cards to preserve his money.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

The Med City reacts to NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission

ROCHESTER, Minn.- NASA is heading back to the moon. On Monday it will start a 42 day test flight sending an unpiloted Orion crew capsule around the moon. Rochester resident Yesira Getachew is fascinated by the idea. "I think it would be cool to get more information on what's up...
ROCHESTER, MN

