MASON CITY, Iowa – A bronze image of a young girl at the water’s edge has been named “Best In Show” for the 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade competition. Ruth Gee of Hastings, Michigan, created the piece entitled “Reflective Moments” and will receive a cash prize of $2,000. “This was my first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life,” says Gee.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO