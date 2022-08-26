Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
Nashville Scene
Transpotainment Lawsuits Against Metro Pile Up
Several companies offering boozy tours of Nashville on converted buses, faux boats and tractors are suing the Metro government in an effort to reverse new regulations imposed earlier this year on the so-called transpotainment industry. The latest lawsuit, filed Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court by the business behind the...
Nashville Scene
How Teacher Shortages Are Affecting MNPS Staff and Students
The issues that dominated headlines during the last school year are still playing out in Metro Nashville Public Schools and beyond. Students and teachers are still getting COVID-19, teachers must now spend precious time cataloging classroom libraries due to state censorship laws, and schools are seeing an increased police presence in response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May. High pressure and low pay have led some teachers to leave the profession, which is exacerbating another issue — teacher shortages.
Nashville Scene
Henry Rollins' LLC Buys Chestnut Hill Commercial Space
A Chestnut Hill commercial building located near the Nashville City Cemetery has sold for $2.7 million — with 61-year-old musician, spoken word artist and ex-lead singer of SoCal punk band Black Flag Henry Rollins the new owner. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the buyer of...
Nashville Scene
People in Nashville Are Not 'Just Starting to Understand' Diversity
Since Californians have been moving to Nashville practically since there was a California, and disillusioned Nashvillians have been coming home from California just as long, we all pretty much know what Californians think of Nashville, if they think of us, and what we think of them in return. Not that it’s all hostility. We’re big fans of Merle Haggard and Gillian Welch. On the other hand, I don’t recall Gillian Welch ever giving an interview about all the ways she’s going to bring her California sensibilities to bear when shaping her interactions with Nashville.
Nashville Scene
Playing With House Money: Who’d Have Thought This Was What Casada Would Go Down For
No one was all that surprised when federal agents showed up to arrest Glen Casada last week in Franklin. What was surprising, at least from 30,000 feet up, was what he went down for. Casada was arrested and charged with 20 counts of bribery, wire fraud, theft and money laundering related to a fraudulent company he and his former top aide, Cade Cothren, allegedly set up after Casada resigned as speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2019.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Film Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup
The Nashville Film Festival has shared its full schedule of films for its upcoming 2022 run, and a mixture of festival-circuit favorites and intriguing local productions pack the list. For the second year, the festival will be divided among venues. The Belcourt will be joined this year by TPAC’s Andrew...
Nashville Scene
Another Look: More Recent Releases You Don’t Want to Miss
As the end of summer approaches, musicians across Nashville’s array of scenes continue offering up outstanding releases. The Scene’s music writers have six new recommendations for you — add ’em to your streaming queue or pick them up from your favorite local record store. The next Bandcamp Friday promotion (in which the platform waives its cut of sales for a 24-hour period) is set for Sept. 2, and many of our picks are available to buy directly from the artists via that service too.
