The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour
Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
GolfWRX
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup financial trifecta, Tiger Woods’ surprising playing commitment and the worst celebrity golfer on the planet
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re jealous of Rory McIlroy, sure, but also Harry Diamond. The dude lugged around his buddy’s bag for four days and made nearly $2 million. Forget about being jealous, I’m more mad that none of my friends growing up went on to become a big-time golfer so I could ride his coattails, or, rather, ride his (sponsored) polos. In any event, Rory and Harry are rich(er), and I’m still writing about them, so here’s what else has us talking.
Scottie Scheffler earned a record-setting amount of money during the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season
Scottie Scheffler had a breakout season for the ages on the PGA Tour in 2022. The 26-year-old from Dallas, Texas, won four times, including the Masters, and he has held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since his third victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. He became one of the Tour’s new young stars.
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?
If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.
ESPN
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
Golf.com
‘I hate being hated’: Harold Varner opens up on chilly LIV reception
On Tuesday morning, LIV Golf announced Harold Varner III among its latest wave of player signings. He posted a message to Instagram. “I’ve always been real, so let me tell it to you straight,” he wrote. He explained, more or less, that the money was too good to turn down. “The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by.” He cited his family and his foundation as beneficiaries of his decision. (Varner, a longtime fan favorite on the PGA Tour, made more than $2 million this season and more than $10 million in his career, so it’s safe to assume he expects to make more than that playing for LIV.)
NFL・
Listen: Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open
The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.
Rory McIlroy May Never Be the Face of Golf, But He's Its Heartbeat
Tiger Woods may forever be the Face of Golf. It's not unreasonable to think that the most iconic athlete of the last quarter-century will not have a successor capable of filling his Nikes. A mythical figure even as he was dominating the PGA Tour, he now hangs ever-present over the horizon like the morning fog of an early-morning round, popping in a couple times per year to walk the grounds of his most iconic victories. He remains vital in maintaining the status quo, actively fighting against the encroachment of LIV Golf after turning down an obscene amount of money to...
Golf.com
1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it
Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
theScore
PGA Power Rankings: 10 best players on TOUR this season
No one could have predicted the chaos of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. From LIV Golf's emergence to Phil Mickelson's departure from the public eye, the season was full of unexpected moments. While the TOUR may have lost major winners in Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau to LIV,...
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: It’s a back-handed game
As I observe the vast majority of mid- to high-handicap golfers, I see the same approach to striking a golf ball, that is an over-reliance on their natural eye-hand coordination. Maybe that starts with the notion that the game is “right-handed” for most golfers, so they feel that this dominant hand is the driving force in the golf swing. (For you 8-9 percent of golfers that play “left-handed,” you likely do that because your left hand is your master hand, correct?)
theScore
theScore
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
