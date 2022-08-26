We have a quiet morning ahead of us, which will allow the afternoon temperatures to reach the low 90s. But once we get to the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in Acadiana. These storms should move north from the Gulf and weaken by the time we get to late afternoon/early evening. For tomorrow, there is a chance a cool front could extend farther south in our area, giving us some drier air for Thursday and limiting our rain chances. The front will also briefly lower our temperatures for the week as will the increased rain chances this weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO