Lafayette, LA

Thunderstorms Likely Into the Early Evening Hours

After a fairly quiet start to the day, showers and thunderstorms barreled through the Acadiana just after the afternoon commute, with rain showers hanging around well into the evening. Eventually, quieter conditions are expected for the entire region after Midnight, but it's still going to remain very humid as temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Beautiful Morning, Hot and Stormy Afternoon

We have a quiet morning ahead of us, which will allow the afternoon temperatures to reach the low 90s. But once we get to the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in Acadiana. These storms should move north from the Gulf and weaken by the time we get to late afternoon/early evening. For tomorrow, there is a chance a cool front could extend farther south in our area, giving us some drier air for Thursday and limiting our rain chances. The front will also briefly lower our temperatures for the week as will the increased rain chances this weekend.
Summer Heat and Humidity Today

It's going to be a typical summer day around Acadiana with hot temperatures and just a few spotty storms around during the afternoon to provide some heat relief. Highs reach the low and mid 90s. Today: Summer heat. A few storms. High: 92. Tonight: Very sticky. A few clouds. Low:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
North Lafayette grocery store food desert

For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
