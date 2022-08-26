Read full article on original website
Related
kadn.com
Thunderstorms Likely Into the Early Evening Hours
After a fairly quiet start to the day, showers and thunderstorms barreled through the Acadiana just after the afternoon commute, with rain showers hanging around well into the evening. Eventually, quieter conditions are expected for the entire region after Midnight, but it's still going to remain very humid as temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 70s.
kadn.com
Beautiful Morning, Hot and Stormy Afternoon
We have a quiet morning ahead of us, which will allow the afternoon temperatures to reach the low 90s. But once we get to the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in Acadiana. These storms should move north from the Gulf and weaken by the time we get to late afternoon/early evening. For tomorrow, there is a chance a cool front could extend farther south in our area, giving us some drier air for Thursday and limiting our rain chances. The front will also briefly lower our temperatures for the week as will the increased rain chances this weekend.
kadn.com
Summer Heat and Humidity Today
It's going to be a typical summer day around Acadiana with hot temperatures and just a few spotty storms around during the afternoon to provide some heat relief. Highs reach the low and mid 90s. Today: Summer heat. A few storms. High: 92. Tonight: Very sticky. A few clouds. Low:...
kadn.com
One year later, a Hurricane Ida evacuee who came to Lafayette reflects on how she made it through the storm
LAFAYETTE, La. (KADN)- It’s been a year since Hurricane Ida, a category four storm, made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, destroying many homes and displacing many people. Many evacuated here to Acadiana. “I'm put back together you know, put back together and God has been so good to me. You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kadn.com
North Lafayette grocery store food desert
For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue.
kadn.com
Head Out To New Iberia For A Slice of Pie at Cane River Pecan Company's Pie Bar
Al Hebert joined Jady Regard, Chief Nut Officer at Cane River Pecan Company, to showcase a delicious new addition to New Iberia. Click here to learn more.
kadn.com
Be Part Of The Christmas Magic, Lafayette Ballet Theatre Holding Nutcracker Auditions
Shannon Heath, Director of Lafayette Ballet Theatre, joined News15 at Noon to share about upcoming Nutcracker auditions and what dancers can expect. Be Part Of The Christmas Magic, Lafayette Ballet Theatre Holding Nutcracker Auditions. Shannon Heath, Director of Lafayette Ballet Theatre, joined News15 at Noon to share about upcoming Nutcracker...
kadn.com
Shrimp Boil Fundraiser To Help Kiwanis Club of Broussard/Youngsville Build Inclusive Playground
Cindy and Monique of the Kiwanis Club of Broussard/Youngsville, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about a Shrimp Boil Fundraiser in honor of a club member who passed away. Shrimp Boil Fundraiser To Help Kiwanis Club of Broussard/Youngsville Build Inclusive Playground. Cindy and Monique of the Kiwanis Club of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kadn.com
Pet Tuesday: Meet Mish Mash and Reaux! Acadiana Animal Aid's Pets of the Week
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share 2 adoptable dogs, Mish Mash and Reaux. Both are looking for their perfect home. Pet Tuesday: Meet Mish Mash and Reaux! Acadiana Animal Aid's Pets of the Week. Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon...
Comments / 0