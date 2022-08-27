ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

First Coast News

Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside

A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
First Coast News

Small plane crashes down in Hilliard backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a Hilliard home Wednesday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. “First incident of a crash right here that I know of. Could’ve been something previously but this is the first time its been that close," said a neighbor Douglas Davis.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Her addiction almost killed her. She credits this Jacksonville organization with helping her thrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamie Smiley knows the toll drugs can take. They cost the 37-year-old mother of two custody of her children and almost killed her. “I wasn't able to see my kids for years, so, I went deeper into my addiction. Fentanyl was my drug of choice,” Smiley said. “I have overdosed probably in a two and a half or three-year period, six times. We would keep Narcan in the house. My husband has brought me back about three times.”
First Coast News

Nassau man missing since May

56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, last seen leaving Dayspring Senior Living Center on US 1 in Hilliard. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
First Coast News

First Coast News

