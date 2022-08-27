Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
'Definitely foul play,' sergeant says about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a construction company are searching for answers after they said their co-worker was found dead in a home they were renovating on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning. Sergeant Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit said the body was in such a state...
"Definitely foul play," body found in vacant home on Eastside
A coworker says the victim's wallet, and phone and car are now missing. An active JSO homicide investigation is underway.
Jacksonville police looking for 2 people in connection to car theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a stolen vehicle and two individuals that may have information about it. On Aug. 17, 2022, JSO patrol officers responded to the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a reported auto theft. Police say a...
Loved ones remember UNF student killed in 2021 crash; driver charged with DUI
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.) Family and friends are remembering the life of a University of North Florida student killed in a crash in August 2021, as investigators from the Florida Highway Patrol say an arrest has now been made more than a year after her death.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
Nassau County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person last seen in May
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since earlier this year. Deputies say Whittemore was last seen May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center located at 553600 US Highway 1 in Hilliard. Deputies...
JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside
A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
JSO: Jacksonville double stabbing suspect arrested in South Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident involving two women near 103rd Street in Jacksonville, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Travis Thompson, 39, was charged with murder and attempted murder as a result of the crime. On Aug. 13...
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
Small plane crashes down in Hilliard backyard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a Hilliard home Wednesday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. “First incident of a crash right here that I know of. Could’ve been something previously but this is the first time its been that close," said a neighbor Douglas Davis.
Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more. Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning...
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a...
'If you don't live here, don't come here:' Town Center residents demand drivers stop using intersections for car stunts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living in Sail Cove Town Center apartments say cars are using the intersection at Gate Parkway and Shiloh Mill Boulevard to perform car stunts like donuts and drifting. It’s an issue that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on in recent months, but...
Have you seen this man? The Clay County Sheriff's Office suspects him in a burglary
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the man pictured. He is a person of interest in a burglary at the 76 Gas Station on 364 Blanding Boulevard on July 26 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The man is wanted for questioning.
Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals. "I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.
Her addiction almost killed her. She credits this Jacksonville organization with helping her thrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamie Smiley knows the toll drugs can take. They cost the 37-year-old mother of two custody of her children and almost killed her. “I wasn't able to see my kids for years, so, I went deeper into my addiction. Fentanyl was my drug of choice,” Smiley said. “I have overdosed probably in a two and a half or three-year period, six times. We would keep Narcan in the house. My husband has brought me back about three times.”
Nassau man missing since May
56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, last seen leaving Dayspring Senior Living Center on US 1 in Hilliard. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
