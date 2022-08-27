ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Summer Heat and Humidity Today

It's going to be a typical summer day around Acadiana with hot temperatures and just a few spotty storms around during the afternoon to provide some heat relief. Highs reach the low and mid 90s. Today: Summer heat. A few storms. High: 92. Tonight: Very sticky. A few clouds. Low:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Beautiful Morning, Hot and Stormy Afternoon

We have a quiet morning ahead of us, which will allow the afternoon temperatures to reach the low 90s. But once we get to the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in Acadiana. These storms should move north from the Gulf and weaken by the time we get to late afternoon/early evening. For tomorrow, there is a chance a cool front could extend farther south in our area, giving us some drier air for Thursday and limiting our rain chances. The front will also briefly lower our temperatures for the week as will the increased rain chances this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
kadn.com

Thunderstorms Likely Into the Early Evening Hours

After a fairly quiet start to the day, showers and thunderstorms barreled through the Acadiana just after the afternoon commute, with rain showers hanging around well into the evening. Eventually, quieter conditions are expected for the entire region after Midnight, but it's still going to remain very humid as temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
kadn.com

North Lafayette grocery store food desert

Lafayette, La( KADN)- "The north side of Lafayette is in a food desert." For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. Community leader Ravis Martinez says a lack of places to get food is a big problem...
LAFAYETTE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School

We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Franklin Fire Department responding to hazardous spill on US-90

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Fire Department is assisting Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill of aviation fuel. US-90 between Franklin and Baldwin exits are currently closed due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 182. Hazardous material was spilled onto US-90...
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
brproud.com

3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA

