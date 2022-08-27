Read full article on original website
Summer Heat and Humidity Today
It's going to be a typical summer day around Acadiana with hot temperatures and just a few spotty storms around during the afternoon to provide some heat relief. Highs reach the low and mid 90s. Today: Summer heat. A few storms. High: 92. Tonight: Very sticky. A few clouds. Low:...
Beautiful Morning, Hot and Stormy Afternoon
We have a quiet morning ahead of us, which will allow the afternoon temperatures to reach the low 90s. But once we get to the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to bubble up in Acadiana. These storms should move north from the Gulf and weaken by the time we get to late afternoon/early evening. For tomorrow, there is a chance a cool front could extend farther south in our area, giving us some drier air for Thursday and limiting our rain chances. The front will also briefly lower our temperatures for the week as will the increased rain chances this weekend.
Thunderstorms Likely Into the Early Evening Hours
After a fairly quiet start to the day, showers and thunderstorms barreled through the Acadiana just after the afternoon commute, with rain showers hanging around well into the evening. Eventually, quieter conditions are expected for the entire region after Midnight, but it's still going to remain very humid as temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 70s.
Old River locks closing impacts farmers’ bottom lines
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in 46 years, the Old River locks are being drained so they can be repaired. “The only way for us to get our crops on the market is through the river,” Curt Engemann said. Empty barges on the shallow...
North Lafayette grocery store food desert
Lafayette, La( KADN)- "The north side of Lafayette is in a food desert." For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. Community leader Ravis Martinez says a lack of places to get food is a big problem...
Power outages across Acadiana
SLEMCO customers are experiencing outages in St. Landry Parish, Acadia Parish, and St. Martin Parish.
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School
We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
Burning vehicle concerns New Iberia residents [VIDEO]
News Ten received calls from concerned residents about a vehicle burning in New Iberia during early morning hours.
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
Franklin Fire Department responding to hazardous spill on US-90
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Fire Department is assisting Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill of aviation fuel. US-90 between Franklin and Baldwin exits are currently closed due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 182. Hazardous material was spilled onto US-90...
Head Out To New Iberia For A Slice of Pie at Cane River Pecan Company's Pie Bar
Al Hebert joined Jady Regard, Chief Nut Officer at Cane River Pecan Company, to showcase a delicious new addition to New Iberia. Click here to learn more.
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Two protesters at recent meeting given tickets for noise
The police report is dated August 23 at about 7 p.m. and gives the address of the Comeaux Recreation Center.
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
Pet Tuesday: Meet Mish Mash and Reaux! Acadiana Animal Aid's Pets of the Week
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share 2 adoptable dogs, Mish Mash and Reaux. Both are looking for their perfect home.
Be Part Of The Christmas Magic, Lafayette Ballet Theatre Holding Nutcracker Auditions
Shannon Heath, Director of Lafayette Ballet Theatre, joined News15 at Noon to share about upcoming Nutcracker auditions and what dancers can expect. Be Part Of The Christmas Magic, Lafayette Ballet Theatre Holding Nutcracker Auditions. Shannon Heath, Director of Lafayette Ballet Theatre, joined News15 at Noon to share about upcoming Nutcracker...
Update on evacuation at Donald Gardner Stadium during Friday jamboree
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon provided more details about an incident that led to the evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium .
Lafayette man booked for unauthorized entry of a residence
A 33-year-old resident of Lafayette was booked into jail for unauthorized entry of a residence on Friday, August 26.
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
