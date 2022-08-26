Read full article on original website
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
KOCO
Hours-long standoff ensues after man leads deputies on chase
OKLAHOMA CITY — Updated at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 31. The suspect at the center of a 10-hour standoff attempted to ran away and has been arrested, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed. A suspect has been barricaded inside a home at SW 16th and Penn for hours. The standoff...
Oklahoma City police searching for shooting witnesses
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bricktown late last month.
Wanted man killed after shooting at ex-girlfriend’s family
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is learning new details about Tuesday’s gun battle in Cimarron City. We now know that the man who was killed is Delbert Middleton, also known as Trey. If Middleton’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s because last week the Attorney General’s office charged him for embezzling more than $60,000 […]
KOCO
Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
KOCO
Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
Benjamin Plank charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Oklahoma County sergeant
Felony charges were officially filed Wednesday against the man accused of ambushing two Oklahoma County deputies and killing one of them.
Murder charge officially filed against suspect who allegedly shot, killed Okla. Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater officially filed charges Wednesday against the man who allegedly shot and killed Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
KOCO
Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
KOCO
1 person dead after shooting in Logan County
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
News On 6
El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints
El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
10 years later: Family still seeking justice after man’s murder
It has been a decade since an Oklahoma man was shot and killed, and his family is still seeking justice.
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
blackchronicle.com
Amber Alert Canceled, Police Say Baby Found Safe
Update 5/7/22 at 6:52 PM: Oklahoma City Police said the baby has been found and is OK. The Amber Alert has been canceled. The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) has issued an Amber Alert for Gorgeous Stevenson, a 1-year-old. Police said the suspect is Lydell Hamon, 37, who police say...
okcfox.com
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
