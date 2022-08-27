ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Carl Thomas Departs Duquesne For Return Home

During his time as the Jackson College head men’s basketball coach, Carl Thomas developed a relationship with Heather Bateman and as the years passed and both switched roles, the playful, joking nature of the pair reuniting to begin the Cleary University Men’s Basketball program. Bateman departed for Cleary...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 31

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Backyard Brawl Forces Pitt to Start Fast, and Pat Narduzzi Likes That

The idea of scheduling cupcake FCS opponents as the season opener is a common theme in college football, but Pitt has reverted away from such a schedule in 2022. With West Virginia and Tennessee to kick off the 2022 season, Pitt starts quickly. It’s been a few years since Pitt opened the season against a Power Five opponent, look back to the season-opening debacle against Virginia at Heinz Field in 2019 as the last instance, but Pat Narduzzi won’t reflect on a “crappy” night three years ago when planning for this season’s P5 opener.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

New West Virginia Offense Offers Unique Test to Start Season for Pitt

It wasn’t a typical Monday morning for Pitt football. Pat Narduzzi made sure to emphasize that while most looked at Monday as the beginning of the week, Pitt didn’t. The Pitt calendar showed Monday as a Wednesday, the midway point of Pitt’s prep for the season-opening game against West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Dave Wannstedt ‘Honored’ to be Pitt’s Honorary Backyard Brawl Captain

For the first time in 11 years and for the 105th time overall, Pitt and West Virginia will square off in the Backyard Brawl. Due to the long time since the teams have played each other, this will be the first Backyard Brawl for Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and West Virginia’s Neal Brown. Thankfully for everyone involved in this game we won’t have to wait 11 more years for the next game as the two sides are scheduled to play in eight of the next 11 years (2022-25 and 2029-32).
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Loyal Sons | Ep. 29 – Backyard Brawl Preview & Adam Crowley

Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 00:00-20:41 – Week 0 Clean-up. Nothing too exciting happened, but it’s still technically football! Scott Frost has already placed Coach Whipple firmly under the bus at Nebraska, Kedon Slovis was named Pitt’s Week 1 starter, and Desmond Howard thinks Pitt is CFP material. Also, more stuff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mike’d Up: What are the Keys to the Backyard Brawl?

After so much anticipation, the Backyard brawl is finally here! Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan team up to break down the Brawl from both the Pitt and WVU perspectives. What does this rivalry mean for both programs and even college football overall? What should be expected from each team to open up the season? What are the keys to the game? All that and so much more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt is a Touchdown Favorite Over West Virginia

It’s almost impossible to project rivalry games, especially ones as emotional as the Backyard Brawl, but Pitt has opened as a steady favorite over West Virginia. Week 0 is over, and Pitt-West Virginia is one of the headline matchups of the first true week of college football. It’s a primetime Thursday night matchup at Acrisure Stadium, and College GameDay will feature from Pittsburgh for an exclusive show.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Bill Bender Talks Backyard Brawl, Expectations for Pitt and WVU

Previewing the game together, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan wanted to also get the insight of a neutral national writer. Bill Bender of the Sporting News joined the Mike’s to offer what the Backyard Brawl is thought of around the country and the expectations for both Pitt and West Virginia this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Parking, Traffic Advisories for Backyard Brawl

Some are predicting a new attendance record for Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium Thursday night for the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. While that’s a good thing it also means trouble in terms of traffic and looking for places to park around the North Shore. Fans are being asked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

