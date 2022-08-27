Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania. Here are the games we’re covering this Friday on Skylights:. Upper St. Clair at North Hills. Steel Valley at Sto-Rox Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Mohawk cancels Week 1 football game, Quaker Valley seeks new opponent
Mohawk canceled its football game for the second week in a row as authorities investigate hazing allegations involving the team. The Lawrence County District Attorney and Mohawk School District officials have said they’re investigating the conduct of team members. The Warriors were scheduled to host Quaker Valley on Friday...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Carl Thomas Departs Duquesne For Return Home
During his time as the Jackson College head men’s basketball coach, Carl Thomas developed a relationship with Heather Bateman and as the years passed and both switched roles, the playful, joking nature of the pair reuniting to begin the Cleary University Men’s Basketball program. Bateman departed for Cleary...
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 31
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Golf Digest
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis saying 'F--- West Virginia' is definitely going to end well
As nice as it was to have college football back for Week 0, the games themselves left a wee bit to be desired. That will not be the case for Week 1, which features an absolute SLATE, starting with a pair of co-main events on Thursday night in West Virginia-Pittsburgh and Penn State-Purdue.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Backyard Brawl Forces Pitt to Start Fast, and Pat Narduzzi Likes That
The idea of scheduling cupcake FCS opponents as the season opener is a common theme in college football, but Pitt has reverted away from such a schedule in 2022. With West Virginia and Tennessee to kick off the 2022 season, Pitt starts quickly. It’s been a few years since Pitt opened the season against a Power Five opponent, look back to the season-opening debacle against Virginia at Heinz Field in 2019 as the last instance, but Pat Narduzzi won’t reflect on a “crappy” night three years ago when planning for this season’s P5 opener.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New West Virginia Offense Offers Unique Test to Start Season for Pitt
It wasn’t a typical Monday morning for Pitt football. Pat Narduzzi made sure to emphasize that while most looked at Monday as the beginning of the week, Pitt didn’t. The Pitt calendar showed Monday as a Wednesday, the midway point of Pitt’s prep for the season-opening game against West Virginia.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Dave Wannstedt ‘Honored’ to be Pitt’s Honorary Backyard Brawl Captain
For the first time in 11 years and for the 105th time overall, Pitt and West Virginia will square off in the Backyard Brawl. Due to the long time since the teams have played each other, this will be the first Backyard Brawl for Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and West Virginia’s Neal Brown. Thankfully for everyone involved in this game we won’t have to wait 11 more years for the next game as the two sides are scheduled to play in eight of the next 11 years (2022-25 and 2029-32).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 29 – Backyard Brawl Preview & Adam Crowley
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 00:00-20:41 – Week 0 Clean-up. Nothing too exciting happened, but it’s still technically football! Scott Frost has already placed Coach Whipple firmly under the bus at Nebraska, Kedon Slovis was named Pitt’s Week 1 starter, and Desmond Howard thinks Pitt is CFP material. Also, more stuff.
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mike’d Up: What are the Keys to the Backyard Brawl?
After so much anticipation, the Backyard brawl is finally here! Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan team up to break down the Brawl from both the Pitt and WVU perspectives. What does this rivalry mean for both programs and even college football overall? What should be expected from each team to open up the season? What are the keys to the game? All that and so much more.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt is a Touchdown Favorite Over West Virginia
It’s almost impossible to project rivalry games, especially ones as emotional as the Backyard Brawl, but Pitt has opened as a steady favorite over West Virginia. Week 0 is over, and Pitt-West Virginia is one of the headline matchups of the first true week of college football. It’s a primetime Thursday night matchup at Acrisure Stadium, and College GameDay will feature from Pittsburgh for an exclusive show.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bill Bender Talks Backyard Brawl, Expectations for Pitt and WVU
Previewing the game together, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan wanted to also get the insight of a neutral national writer. Bill Bender of the Sporting News joined the Mike’s to offer what the Backyard Brawl is thought of around the country and the expectations for both Pitt and West Virginia this season.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
BACKYARD BRAWL! Louis Riddick HYPES UP West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh tension | ESPN College Football
BACKYARD BRAWL! Louis Riddick HYPES UP West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh tension | ESPN College Football. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. ESPN’s Matt Barrie and Louis...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Parking, Traffic Advisories for Backyard Brawl
Some are predicting a new attendance record for Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium Thursday night for the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. While that’s a good thing it also means trouble in terms of traffic and looking for places to park around the North Shore. Fans are being asked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
Comments / 0