Cast: Danilo Gentili Pietra Quintela Dani Calabresa Léo Lins Murilo Couto. A group of three youtubers who call themselves experts in supernatural beings decide to win public recognition once and for all. For this they plot a plan to capture a being known to all. It is the spirit of a light-haired woman who died in an unknown way and who haunts the bathrooms of schools across the country: the blonde in the bathroom.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO