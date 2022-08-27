ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Behind Enemy Lines III: Colombia Free Online

Cast: Keith David Ken Anderson Joe Manganiello Channon Roe Yancey Arias. Navy SEALS mount an attack on Colombian special forces to clear their names and rescue a hostage. Behind Enemy Lines III: Colombia never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch and Stream The Star Wars Holiday Special Free Online

Cast: Harrison Ford Mark Hamill Anthony Daniels Carrie Fisher Peter Mayhew. Luke Skywalker and Han Solo battle evil Imperial forces to help Chewbacca reach his imperiled family on the Wookiee planet - in time for Life Day, their most important day of the year!. Is The Star Wars Holiday Special...
MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Thinks He’ll Die Soon If His Popularity Continues

MCU actor Jonathan Majors is one of the most important characters in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors’ made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, an alternate and a much nicer Variant of Kang the Conqueror. The character served as a warning for what lies ahead for the characters of the MCU, someone more formidable than Thanos is coming.
How Many Episodes Will Shadows House Season 2 Have?

Shadows House Season 2 is gaining momentum as the mystery anime delves more deeply into characters who were only introduced in the first season. But how many episodes will Shadows House Season 2 have?. Season 1 of Shadows House ran for 13 episodes, while the manga is well ahead -...
Venice Hidden Gem: When Punk Meets Provincial in ‘Margins’

The hardcore punk rock scene and a sleepy provincial town may seem like unlikely — and distinctly unfriendly — bedfellows. But the combination seems primed for a few comic movie moments, and it’s this that provides the satirical backbone behind Margins, the charming debut feature from writer/director Niccolò Falsetti.  Playing in Venice’s Critics’ Week (the only Italian title in the competition), the film follows three young members of an amateur streetpunk band in 2008 as they battle to achieve that classic music drama objective: to put on the biggest concert of their lives. Sadly for them, their lives are in Grosseto, a...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
