Read full article on original website
Related
Former Clippers Player Signs With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are signing this former LA Clippers player
Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the semifinals Wednesday night and even the WNBA playoff series. Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Seattle. Wilson rebounded from a disappointing Game 1 loss when she didn’t reach double-figures in scoring by taking over in the second half of Game 2. With the game tied heading into the third quarter she scored 13 points in the period to help the Aces take a 60-52 lead.
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Watch Xander Bogaerts rip a 113-mph grand slam in win vs. Twins
Bogaerts' homer traveled just 392 feet but was a rocket. Xander Bogaerts came up big with the bases loaded against the Twins on Wednesday, ripping a screaming liner over the left-field wall to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in the third inning. The grand slam traveled just 392...
Comments / 0