Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.

PARTLOW, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO