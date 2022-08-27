ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
BELTON, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Dodge Ram crashes into Tractor Trailer on I-35 near West

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, south of West around 6:00 a.m. this morning. A Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed into an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer that was blocking all northbound lanes of traffic.
WEST, TX
James Gibbs
KWTX

Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
WACO, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
KWTX

One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses. “We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained. The department says...
WACO, TX

