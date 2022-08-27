Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
KWTX
Large lizard escapes, hunkers down under neighbor’s deck in Killeen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An exotic animal is causing quite the commotion in one Central Texas City. Khairah Ali-Allen says her neighbor’s giant lizard escaped and is living under her home on Dickens Dr. in Killeen--and it won’t leave. “Anything that’s not in a cage or a tank:...
KWTX
TX DOT works with Waco PD to keep drunk drivers off the road for upcoming Labor Day holiday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation partnered with Waco PD and law enforcement throughout the state to boost efforts in keeping drunk drivers off the road during the Labor Day holiday. “TX DOT is supporting law enforcement statewide as they beef up enforcement against drunk driving, especially...
KWTX
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
KWTX
Dodge Ram crashes into Tractor Trailer on I-35 near West
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, south of West around 6:00 a.m. this morning. A Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed into an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer that was blocking all northbound lanes of traffic.
KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
KWTX
A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman on hospice care who has been a faithful viewer of KWTX for more than 60 years had her dying wish granted to meet and shake the hand of longtime beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett and she said it was everything she dreamed of and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Rainwater harvesting can save you money on your water bill and help restore your lush yard
Bell County, Texas (KWTX) - As water conservation enforcements continue here in parts of Central Texas, we’ve got a way for you to keep your yard looking lush without breaking those rules. Rainwater harvesting has numerous benefits for your yard and your wallet. Best used for watering plants, the...
KWTX
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with two dead in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound on...
KWTX
Temple ISD leader a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year by a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) committee. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month. The region comprises 77 school districts in...
KWTX
Owners of Infamous Ink still waiting for their day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying COVID-19 closure order
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business. However, their long-awaited day in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
KWTX
U.S. Marshals capture wanted Waco man who ran away from police during traffic stop
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop on August 20, 2022. Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Payne Monday in Waco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses. “We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained. The department says...
KWTX
Dept. of Labor: Killeen newspaper illegally fired employee who complained about infestation
KILLEEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Department of Labor is suing the company that owns a Killeen newspaper after an investigation found it allegedly fired a journalist after they complained about a bug infestation in their workplace. A spokesperson said Monday that the department is suing Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc.,...
KWTX
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony case mid-trial Tuesday after it was discovered that the Sheriff’s Office failed to submit updated offense reports to the DA’s office, which, in turn, should have been turned over to the defense. Prosecutor Kristi...
KWTX
Copperas Cove ISD school introduces new tool to develop students’ communication skills
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove ISD elementary school kicked off the year with new tools to advance students’ communication skills. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, about one of 10 children nationwide struggle with several types of communication skills, including recognizing other people’s emotions. CCISD’s...
Comments / 1