Elderly woman killed in house fire in Reisterstown

An elderly woman was found dead in the basement during an accidental electrical fire in Reisterstown Friday evening.

Police have now identified 69-year-old Yerevan Arlene Hawkins-Cutler as the woman who died.

The two-alarm fire happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 13400 block of Old Hanover Road. Firefighters were called to the fire where a person was trapped inside the home.

"When crews arrived on scene they had heavy smoke coming from the structure. They had reports of a victim inside in the basement," said Tim Rostkowski, with the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Firefighters respond to deadly house fire in Reisterstown

Rostkowski said that as crews made their way into the house, conditions continued to deteriorate, which prompted firefighters to request a second alarm.

Because hydrants weren't nearby, a Tanker Strike Team was requested so that more water could be shuttled onto the scene.

It took firefighters about 30 to 35 minutes to contain the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

"Crews were able to go inside and knock the fire down. They did have some troubles with the intense heat initially," Rostkowski said. "They did locate one elderly female in the basement who was pronounced dead at the scene."

Rostkowski also said there were a "significant number of reptiles" in the home."

Fire crews discovered snakes, lizards, and insects inside cages, all of which were removed from the home. Baltimore County Animal Services have taken custody of them.