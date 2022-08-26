Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
DCFS officials set to go before lawmakers to discuss oversight
Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement. Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol. Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU Updated: 5 hours ago. The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for...
WAFB.com
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 30, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022:. Youth justice advocates held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola. Lester Duhe’ has the story. CLICK HERE for more.
WAFB.com
10-foot alligator that broke Mississippi’s state record could be 100 years old
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 10-foot alligator broke the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old. The creature was reportedly killed Aug. 28 on the Pearl River by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson. It’s...
WAFB.com
Despite 11 denials, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole. Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week, Hawaii News Now reports. Chapman was convicted more than 40 years ago of killing the famed Beatles member as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
WAFB.com
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WAFB.com
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
Comments / 0