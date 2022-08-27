Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
VSP: Driver of pickup injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The driver of a pickup truck was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Wednesday following a crash on Interstate 81 near Glade Spring, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the driver of a Ford F150 was going south on Interstate 81 when...
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
WDBJ7.com
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
supertalk929.com
ATV accident in Bland County, Virginia leaves one dead
A man is dead following an ATV crash in Bland County on Friday, 8/26. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Bobwhite Lane at around 11:30 AM. The report says Charles A. Clark, 80, was driving a 4-wheeler while towing a brush cutter along a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
wfxrtv.com
80-year-old dies in Bland Co. ATV crash, State Police say
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An 80-year-old man lost his life in Bland County Friday morning following a crash involving an ATV, authorities say. Virginia State Police tell WFXR News that the crash took place just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane.
pcpatriot.com
Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
wfxrtv.com
Person accused of shooting at Carroll Co. deputy
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Carroll County authorities are currently in the Cana community after someone reportedly shot at a deputy from inside a home early Tuesday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home along Wagon Trail in connection with a 911...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
wcyb.com
2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say
RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
wfxrtv.com
Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties
UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Buchanan County fire
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of two people were found after a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they were notified at 7:36 p.m. of a fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Rd, in the community of Raven. A man escaped...
WDBJ7.com
Dublin Police chief adds insight to arrest of suspect after manhunt
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody by Virginia State Police August 30. New details are emerging as to how the man who had been the subject of a two-week manhunt was found and how he got to the Town of Dublin. Around 10 a.m. August 30,...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
VIDEO: Beckley PD investigating stolen trailer from Sam’s Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be […]
cbs19news
Police: 2 killed in blaze in western Virginia
RAVEN, Va. (AP) -- Virginia State Police say two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia. Police say Buchanan County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Meadows Road in Raven on Friday evening. Police say three people were in the home...
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
wchstv.com
Raleigh County deputies: 14-year-old charged after school threat
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a 14-year-old was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school. Deputies began investigating Friday evening after being notified that a juvenile had threatened to shoot up Shady Spring High School, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1