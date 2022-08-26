Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO