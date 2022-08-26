ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents. More than 3,000 children are currently in the foster care...
Fox5 KVVU

Moapa Valley students beg parents to pick them up amid classroom A/C issues and excessive heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada desert’s excessive heat warning this week is having a harsh impact on communities like Moapa Valley, with temperatures in Overton slated to reach 115 degrees on Wednesday alone. But an out-of-order air conditioner in a middle school in Overton is leaving students in desperation, and parents outraged with the district’s response.
earnthenecklace.com

Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?

Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
news3lv.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
Fox5 KVVU

Student arrested after gun found on campus at Henderson high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested after a gun was found on a Henderson high school campus Wednesday afternoon. Clark County School District said CCSD Police received a report of a weapon on campus at Basic High School in Henderson. Police investigated, eventually finding a gun and arresting a student.
KTNV

Police activity reported on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Craig Road to 4337 S Las Vegas Blvd until further notice, according to RTC. This story is developing,...
tourcounsel.com

Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
