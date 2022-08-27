Residents in Friendswood reflect on Hurricane Harvey; city making improvements to help reduce lo… | Houston

Read full article on original website
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Woman shot by ex-boyfriend while with new boyfriend in southeast Houston, police say | Houston
Woman shot by ex-boyfriend while with new boyfriend in southeast Houston, police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Houston shooting: HPD Chief Troy Finner says a gunman lured people outside and opened fire
Houston shooting: HPD Chief Troy Finner says a gunman lured people outside and opened fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police said the suspect set...
Click2Houston.com
2 women say their drinks were laced at Houston hookah lounge, causing them to seize; Hospital found opioids in their system
HOUSTON – What began as a Friday night out with his wife, Ryan, and sister Brittany to listen to live music at the Kulture Hookah Lounge, ended in a way Herbert Cage would have never imagined. “I’m tired, frustrated, angry,” Cage said. Less than 10 minutes after...
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
Man wrongly billed after calling CenterPoint energy to report a downed tree on a power line
HOUSTON — A KHOU 11 viewer says he was wrongly charged by CenterPoint Energy after he called to report a downed tree that had fallen on a power line across the street from his home. Esequiel Saenz says on his next bill, he was charged $109 for the calls...
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSED TONIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION
I-45 SB Closure Tonight In South Montgomery County. All southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down Wednesday night between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be diverted to the feeder...
The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) will arrive in Galveston on Wednesday, August 31
The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) will arrive in Galveston on Wednesday, August 31, where it will undergo repairs at a local shipyard. The World War I-era battleship has been docked in La Porte at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site but is in need of repairs.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was like a dream’: Man falls through family’s skylight roof window in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – One family is still trying to fathom the bizarre and scary situation that happened early Monday morning. A family in northwest Harris County came face to face with their intruder who fell through the skylight roof window. Kathy Walker, her daughter, Shanin Nunley, and son-in-law Rick...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
