LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the semifinals Wednesday night and even the WNBA playoff series. Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Seattle. Wilson rebounded from a disappointing Game 1 loss when she didn’t reach double-figures in scoring by taking over in the second half of Game 2. With the game tied heading into the third quarter she scored 13 points in the period to help the Aces take a 60-52 lead.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 MINUTES AGO