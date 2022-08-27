Read full article on original website
Huskers prepare for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1...
North Platte finishes 6th at the Pius Shootout
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Lincoln to compete in the Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course, hosted by the Lincoln Pius X Lady Thunderbolts. At the conclusion of the round, the Lady Bulldogs came in 6th in the field with a team score of 342. Below is the individual score of the Dawg’s starting lineup.
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 against North Dakota. Important reminders:. The University of Nebraska enforces...
Texas star performs for Hershey Fall Festival
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - William Clark Green is a singer and songwriter from Texas, performing in venues year-round across the U.S. On Saturday, he came to Hershey, Nebraska for the first time. He said, “Midwest people are just the best. Every time we come to Nebraska, they treat us right.”
Strong storms possible Wednesday; Heating and clearing up Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a toasty and sunny day Tuesday, conditions will get more on the stormy side Wednesday, but clearing out once we enter the day Thursday with hot temperatures. During the day Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be positioned to our south and west...
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
Death row inmate dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -A 45-year-old death row inmate died on Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. According to officials, 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died at the TSCI. Schroeder’s sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services began on Aug. 31, 2006 on charges out of Pawnee County that included first-degree murder and forgery.
