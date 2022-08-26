ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

The feeling is mutual: Lane Kiffin appreciative of Oxford and Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The list of places Lane Kiffin has lived as a head football coach reads like a “which one does not belong,” question on an elementary school standardized test. Oakland, Los Angeles, Boca Raton, Oxford. Yet the “different” choice on that list could turn out...
OXFORD, MS
KD Hill Receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award, as announced by Lane Kiffin on Wednesday. A native of Eufaula, Alabama, Hill becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. The award,...
OXFORD, MS
Column: Ole Miss vs. Troy, a game that hits home

OXFORD, Miss. – It is here. It is finally here. It is game week. For me, it is a little bit more than that. It is personal. When Troy visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Ole Miss Saturday, it will be a game between the two schools that mean the most to me.
OXFORD, MS
Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes

The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Ole Miss football releases depth chart ahead of season opener vs. Troy

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football released its first depth chart of the season Monday evening, offering a look at starters and backups for the Rebels’ first game this season which comes Saturday at 3:00 p.m. (CT) against Troy at Vaught-Hemingway. Here’s a look at offense, defense and...
OXFORD, MS
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
Alabama: Dairy plant closure threatens school milk supply

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors. Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022. Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk […]
ALABAMA STATE
Ecore plans Alabama manufacturing facility with $25 million project

As part of the project, Ecore is purchasing an existing building in Ozark, which it will equip to reclaim the rubber from used truck tires and use the rubber to manufacture flooring and surfacing products. The 84 new full-time positions will pay an average annual salary of nearly $42,500, according...
ALABAMA STATE
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
NETTLETON, MS
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
One killed in Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
DOTHAN, AL
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS

