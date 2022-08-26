Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss will have two official visitors in the house on Saturday
Prospects will return to the Ole Miss campus in droves this weekend, as the Rebels host Troy in their season opener. Two of those visits will be very important official visits for a pair of 2023 prospects. As of now, these are the only official visits scheduled for this weekend.
therebelwalk.com
Evie Van Pelt Joins Bill King on WNSR in Nashville to talk Ole Miss QB competition, Lane Kiffin, and upcoming season
Evie and Bill talked about Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s upcoming decision regarding the quarterback competition at Ole Miss between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer, as well as players to watch for the Rebels this season. They also talked about Kiffin’s comments regarding Oxford and Ole Miss in...
therebelwalk.com
The feeling is mutual: Lane Kiffin appreciative of Oxford and Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – The list of places Lane Kiffin has lived as a head football coach reads like a “which one does not belong,” question on an elementary school standardized test. Oakland, Los Angeles, Boca Raton, Oxford. Yet the “different” choice on that list could turn out...
therebelwalk.com
KD Hill Receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award, as announced by Lane Kiffin on Wednesday. A native of Eufaula, Alabama, Hill becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. The award,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therebelwalk.com
Column: Ole Miss vs. Troy, a game that hits home
OXFORD, Miss. – It is here. It is finally here. It is game week. For me, it is a little bit more than that. It is personal. When Troy visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Ole Miss Saturday, it will be a game between the two schools that mean the most to me.
therebelwalk.com
No QB decision yet from Ole Miss’ Coach Kiffin; Altmyer, Dart focused on team winning
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss fans were hoping for a verdict in the training camp trial-by-fire for the Rebels starting quarterback job. Coach Lane Kiffin announced Monday there was a hung jury. “We still have not made a QB decision,” Kiffin said. “I thought they both played ok (in...
therebelwalk.com
Rebels face the unknown Saturday against Troy as Trojans have new head coach and coordinators
OXFORD, Miss. – It is hard enough for a college football coaching staff to prepare for a team that is familiar to them, but to prepare for a team they know nothing about is even tougher. That is the situation Ole Miss is in as the Rebels try to...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin feels at home in Oxford as the Rebels head into season opener
OXFORD, Miss. – It can be easy to embrace a coach who wins, but allowing that coach to enjoy his time outside of football just as much as his time coaching can be difficult. Oxford has accomplished this feat. Head coach Lane Kiffin entered the Ole Miss football program...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes
The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss football releases depth chart ahead of season opener vs. Troy
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football released its first depth chart of the season Monday evening, offering a look at starters and backups for the Rebels’ first game this season which comes Saturday at 3:00 p.m. (CT) against Troy at Vaught-Hemingway. Here’s a look at offense, defense and...
therebelwalk.com
Rebel Recipes: Kick off the 2022 Ole Miss Season in the Grove with Fiesta Corn Salsa!
OXFORD, Miss. — The long, painful wait is over. It’s football time in Oxford!!. The only negative is that it’s still 90 degrees, despite me trying to will cold weather by already having put out my pumpkin decorations! In light of the heat, this week’s recipe is something cool that can be enjoyed in the Grove or in your home.
WALA-TV FOX10
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama: Dairy plant closure threatens school milk supply
ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors. Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022. Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk […]
madeinalabama.com
Ecore plans Alabama manufacturing facility with $25 million project
As part of the project, Ecore is purchasing an existing building in Ozark, which it will equip to reclaim the rubber from used truck tires and use the rubber to manufacture flooring and surfacing products. The 84 new full-time positions will pay an average annual salary of nearly $42,500, according...
WLBT
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Mississippi high school student arrested for having gun on campus; state law says he can't be charged
SENATOBIA, Miss — Two 18-year-old high school students were arrested in Senatobia, Mississippi, Tuesday morning after Senatobia High School administrators found drugs on them, which later led to the discovery of a handgun in one of their cars. According to Senatobia Police, a school staff member saw two students...
Comments / 0