PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for multiple suspects after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot at the Stanford Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:10 p.m., a mall employee called officers to what they thought was an auto burglary in progress near the Nordstrom department store. As officers responded, one of the victims called police and reported that the incident was an armed robbery and that the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.An investigation determined that the victims, only identified as a male and female in their 30s, had just returned to their...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO