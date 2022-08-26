Read full article on original website
Related
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.
Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Stanford Shopping Center parking lot; 5 suspects sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for multiple suspects after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot at the Stanford Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:10 p.m., a mall employee called officers to what they thought was an auto burglary in progress near the Nordstrom department store. As officers responded, one of the victims called police and reported that the incident was an armed robbery and that the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.An investigation determined that the victims, only identified as a male and female in their 30s, had just returned to their...
Comments / 0