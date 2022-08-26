Read full article on original website
Related
New on Netflix in September 2022: What movie and TV shows are landing this month?
Netflix is gearing up for a busy end to 2022.September seems to be a calm before the storm-of-sorts – the storm being a deluge of films set to be awards contenders when Oscar season rolls around.The first of the streaming service’s high-profile films, set to arrive in the tail-end of the year, will be Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.Elsewhere, there is a bunch of non-Netflix films set to be added over the course of the month, as well as the return of everyone’s favourite Karate Kid spin-off TV series.This list has been compiled by...
Roku Launches Roku TV in Germany
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Today Roku® announced the arrival of Roku TV™ in Germany, with Metz blue and TCL as the first partners to launch Roku TV models. The launch follows Roku’s entry into the market last year with its streaming players and underlines Roku’s commitment to the German consumer. From October, consumers will be able to purchase a Roku TV model from Metz blue or TCL, in sizes varying between 32” and 65” in HD, 4K and 4K QLED. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005319/en/ TCL Roku TV launching in Germany (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0