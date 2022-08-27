ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Lake Merritt Oakland – 2022-08-29 | Oakland News

via IFTTT.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Student, 13, shot at Oakland’s Madison Park Academy

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old student was shot at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland on Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. Police confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody and the firearm used has been recovered. Officers responded to the school, located at 400 Capistrano Drive, at about 1:30 p.m. and found […]
OAKLAND, CA
#Shooting#News Media#Oakland Police#Bart#Mobile Media#Ktvu Fox#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Violent Weekend With Multiple Shootings Leaves Five Dead In Oakland

The summertime uptick in street violence in Oakland continued over the weekend with five people killed in three separate and unrelated incidents. The weekend began with a shooting in West Oakland that occurred before sunset in which two people were fatally shot and a cyclist was killed in a related collision.
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KRON4 News

Man charged with hate crime for Fremont Taco Bell rant

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Union City man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Oakland A’s get good news on Howard Terminal Project

While the Oakland A’s had received positive news regarding the Howard Terminal Project, they were not out of the woods yet. There had been several lawsuits in an attempt to stop the proposed project from going forward, any of which could derail those plans and lead to the A’s move to Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA

