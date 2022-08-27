Read full article on original website
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland.
Community Pleads to ‘Put the Guns Down’ Following a Shooting at Oakland Elementary School | Oakland News
The Oakland community is outraged and demanding change after a 12-year-old boy is being accused of shooting another student at an Oakland elementary school.
Lake Merritt Oakland – 2022-08-29 | Oakland News
Lake Merritt Oakland – 2022-08-29
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose
Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a fatal stabbing of a teen in San Jose on Saturday.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
‘My plan is get the hell out of Oakland’ — Deadly street violence pushing residents out | Oakland News
Da Lin reports on some residents planning to leave an Oakland neighborhood after latest spate of violence.
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
Student, 13, shot at Oakland’s Madison Park Academy
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old student was shot at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland on Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. Police confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody and the firearm used has been recovered. Officers responded to the school, located at 400 Capistrano Drive, at about 1:30 p.m. and found […]
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland.
Oakland police looking for missing teen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
Violent Weekend With Multiple Shootings Leaves Five Dead In Oakland
The summertime uptick in street violence in Oakland continued over the weekend with five people killed in three separate and unrelated incidents. The weekend began with a shooting in West Oakland that occurred before sunset in which two people were fatally shot and a cyclist was killed in a related collision.
Suspect at large in fatal stabbing at San Francisco BART station
A man was stabbed to death on Sunday near a BART station, according to a statement issued by BART Police. The suspect then fled the scene and is still at large.
Man charged with hate crime for Fremont Taco Bell rant
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Union City man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on […]
Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
Cops run from crime and don’t help!! First Amendment Audit! Oakland, California! | Oakland News
In Oakland California filming the Police Department. My car gets broken into while filming.
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Caught on camera: Thieves make off with $20K in items from family business in SF
A family-owned business in San Francisco was burglarized on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police Department.
93-year-old killed after being served ‘commercial grade cleaner’ at CA senior facility, family says
The 93-year-old woman who died after being served a commercial grade cleaner at a senior living facility in California.
Oakland A’s get good news on Howard Terminal Project
While the Oakland A’s had received positive news regarding the Howard Terminal Project, they were not out of the woods yet. There had been several lawsuits in an attempt to stop the proposed project from going forward, any of which could derail those plans and lead to the A’s move to Las Vegas.
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
