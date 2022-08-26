Read full article on original website
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
southocbeaches.com
South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. (800) 733-2767. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red Cross is...
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
