southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Live Music Monday August 29 2022

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide for Monday August 29 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Monday August 29 2022 Features Art Tours/Live Music. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 29 2022

Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 29 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Friday September 2 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Jumpin Joz. Saturday September...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 30 2022

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 30 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 29 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 1:30am-5:00pm. San Juan Capistrano Community Center is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022

Laguna Beach Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 29 2022: Laguna Beach at 10:00am-4:00pm. Montage Resort is located at 30801 South Coast Highway. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Firefighters Labor Day Pancake Breakfast Monday September 5 2022

Laguna Beach Firefighters annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast is Monday September 5 2022. Laguna Beach Firefighters Breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30am. Off-duty City Firefighters, Lifeguards, and Police Officers will be flipping pancakes, cooking sausage, and pouring coffee and orange juice at Heisler Park. Pancake Breakfast is...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Irvine Farmers Market Tuesday August 30 2022

Irvine Farmers Market on Tuesday August 30 2022. Lots of great produce, food, and custom crafts available at this great little market in a beautiful location. Irvine Farmers Market at Irvine Regional Park at 9:00am-1:00pm. Irvine Farmers Market at 1 Irvine Park Road in Irvine California. For more information please...
IRVINE, CA
southocbeaches.com

South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022

South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. (800) 733-2767. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red Cross is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
LAKE FOREST, CA

