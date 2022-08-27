ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections

By KTVZ news sources
 5 days ago
Instead urges donations to caregivers fund; will seek damages from hacked timecard system provider

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy.

Here's the full statement sent to St. Charles workers by Dr. Steve Johnson, the hospital organization's interim CEO and president:

UKG Repayment Update

Caregivers,

Thank you again for your patience as we have continued to work through the UKG outage issues.

We have heard frustrations and confusion from many of you over the information and tools provided to verify the overpayment amounts. Caregivers have every right to understand the dollar amount we are asking them to repay. Although we continue to believe it is important that people who were paid for time they did not work pay those dollars back to the health system, we simply don’t have the resources to support the hundreds of complicated data requests we are receiving.

I want you to know I have heard you and I have made the decision that St. Charles will no longer seek repayment of these funds from caregivers. Rather, we hope that those of you who know you were overpaid will consider making a donation in that same amount to the St. Charles Cares (Caregiver Assistance Fund) of the St. Charles Foundation .

It is easy to donate online and we would like to see this unfortunate situation result in direct support for our caregivers. We also plan to pursue damages from the vendor, UKG. If successful, we will match all caregiver donations to the fund.

More than anything, I want to recognize and praise our internal Payroll team, our timekeepers and so many more who have gone above and beyond to make sure you were paid as accurately as possible given the information you provided. They have received an incredibly unfair amount of criticism and backlash for a situation that was caused not by them, but by a ransomware attack on a third-party vendor. We stand by the professionalism, accuracy and diligence of our Payroll and timekeeping teams.

Already, more than 100 caregivers have paid back the overpayment amount. We greatly appreciate your prompt responses and commitment to doing what’s right. If you no longer wish to make your repayment, you can contact the Payroll team directly by Oct. 14 to make this request. In addition, more than 300 caregivers have completed the paperwork to start the repayment process. The Payroll team will not process these agreements. If you are among this group, please know you are also strongly encouraged to donate to the overpayment amount to the St. Charles Cares (Caregiver Assistance Fund) .

This situation has also brought to light a number of issues around timecard practices and accountability. Going forward, you will see a strong focus on improvement in this area.

Thank you again to so many of you who have already chosen to do the right thing in a situation that has been extremely difficult to navigate for all involved.

Sincerely,

Steve

