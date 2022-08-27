Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Resident says city’s water is so dirty, boiling it won’t help
Resident says city's water is so dirty, boiling it won't help. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Cassandra Welchlin, a resident and social worker in Jackson,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
“We Can’t Go It Alone”: Jackson Miss. Mayor Lumumba on Water Catastrophe in Majority-Black City
"We Can't Go It Alone": Jackson Miss. Mayor Lumumba on Water Catastrophe in Majority-Black City. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. We get an update on...
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Urge Residents to Leave the City due to Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is urging residents to evacuate the city before more flooding comes. For more information, watch the video above.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Keilar asks Jackson, Mississippi, mayor who’s to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Keilar asks Jackson, Mississippi, mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
WAPT
Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
WLBT
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
Vicksburg Post
South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company
A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water discharge from Barnett Reservoir decreased
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean […]
Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. “From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson. The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall. Local assistance might be […]
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
actionnews5.com
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from the correctional facility and was found in a dumpster two miles away from the prison. Inmate Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced on October 14, 2019, to seven years and three years probation for aggravated assault. Huffman is scheduled to be released from...
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Comments / 0