A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.

JACKSON, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO