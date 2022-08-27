ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Resident says city's water is so dirty, boiling it won't help

Resident says city's water is so dirty, boiling it won't help. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video's upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Cassandra Welchlin, a resident and social worker in Jackson,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson's mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Driver's Service Bureau closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver's Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. "We appreciate your patience […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares water system emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland's mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland's mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. "Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.," said Mayor Gene McGee. "For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community."
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company

A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property's purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water discharge from Barnett Reservoir decreased

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. "From what I understand, we're going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. "My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
JACKSON, MS

