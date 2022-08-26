BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO