Suffolk County, NY

fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Woman Arrested for Placing Coin in Meat at Meatpacker

The Second Squad reports the details of an arrest for an incident that. occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:05 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a thorough investigation by police determined that. Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of 600 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, while working as a. meatpacker for The...
HICKSVILLE, NY
NBC Connecticut

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
State
Texas State
County
Lite 98.7

Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?

There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
longisland.com

Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia

A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY

#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop

EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DANBURY, CT

