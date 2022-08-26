Read full article on original website
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 15 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a...
longisland.com
Woman Arrested for Placing Coin in Meat at Meatpacker
The Second Squad reports the details of an arrest for an incident that. occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:05 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a thorough investigation by police determined that. Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of 600 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, while working as a. meatpacker for The...
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Four men arrested at Lake Ronkonkoma for assaulting acquaintance
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they allegedly struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Authorities: Man steals Yaphank Fire Department vehicle after crashing his car on LIE
A Holtsville man was arrested in Yaphank for stealing a fire department emergency vehicle at the scene of a crash he was involved in.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows
BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
2 Hicksville Stores Accused Of Alcohol To Underaged People
Two store clerks sold alcohol to minors during an undercover enforcement operation on Long Island, state police announced. The detail was conducted on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, the two...
longisland.com
Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
Police: Boat explosion injures 6 in Babylon
Police say six people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion in the canal near Babylon’s Sumpwams Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia
A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames.
Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
