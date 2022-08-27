RESTON, Va. — A man suspected of attempting to abduct a teenage girl who was walking near the W&OD trail in Reston Tuesday evening is still at large. The incident happened on the sidewalk of Old Reston Avenue, near the W&OD, according to Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police say the teen was walking on the sidewalk when a man grabbed her, but the girl was able to break free and escape.

RESTON, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO