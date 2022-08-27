ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Man attempted to abduct teenage girl in another attack along W&OD trail, police say

RESTON, Va. — A man suspected of attempting to abduct a teenage girl who was walking near the W&OD trail in Reston Tuesday evening is still at large. The incident happened on the sidewalk of Old Reston Avenue, near the W&OD, according to Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police say the teen was walking on the sidewalk when a man grabbed her, but the girl was able to break free and escape.
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Virginia man crashes into hotel in attempt to escape police pursuit

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Prince William County, Virginia. Officials said on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a Virginia State Police trooper was trying to stop a Mercedes from traveling west on Route 294. After refusing to stop, the car continued to drive away and pulled into a parking lot of a hotel on Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, according to officials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Boy seriously injured in stabbing on the Custis Trail in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Custis Trail Saturday night. On Aug. 27, officers were called to the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard around 8:49 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers discovered a boy and began administrating medical care until the medic arrived.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Shooting near Southeast DC high school leaves juvenile injured

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about finding solutions for crimes involving juveniles in D.C. A shooting, just blocks away from a Southeast D.C. high school, sent a juvenile to the hospital Wednesday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Alabama Avenue Southeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for man that allegedly abducted child, assaulted woman

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man is wanted by Prince William County police for allegedly abducting a child and assaulting a woman Tuesday night. Police responded to a playground on the 8300 block of Barret Dr. in Manassas to investigate a report of an assault. After some investigation, police determined that while a woman was with her son at a park with an acquaintance, identified as Abraham Cinto Jr., the two got into a verbal fight.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
