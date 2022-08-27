ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5

Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

No outdoor burning allowed in City, recreational fires permitted

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of Snohomish County effective Monday, June 22. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Lynnwood Today reached out to the Lynnwood Fire Department for clarification on the City’s policies and Fire Chief Scott...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl

Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Monday presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. “We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat

Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood City Council’s Altamirano-Crosby also wants county council appointment

Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said she is also seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Two other elected officials have also indicated their interest in the job: 21st...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds College receives $1.5 million cybersecurity grant

Edmonds College will receive nearly $1.5 million in grants for its cybersecurity program, the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges (WSBCTC) announced. The grant is part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better package, which approved more than $500 million for cybersecurity funding. The WSBTCC distributed $6.85 million in grants to cybersecurity programs around the state.
EDMONDS, WA

