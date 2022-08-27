Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
No outdoor burning allowed in City, recreational fires permitted
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of Snohomish County effective Monday, June 22. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Lynnwood Today reached out to the Lynnwood Fire Department for clarification on the City’s policies and Fire Chief Scott...
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Monday presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. “We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had...
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
Lynnwood City Council’s Altamirano-Crosby also wants county council appointment
Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said she is also seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Two other elected officials have also indicated their interest in the job: 21st...
State Rep. Strom Peterson says he’ll seek District 3 county council seat
State Rep. Strom Peterson, a 21st District Democrat from Edmonds, said Monday he will seek appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat vacated by Stephanie Wright. Wright, a county councilmember representing the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, resigned Monday to take...
Sponsor spotlight: this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck — hand-shucked clam strips and chips
Here’s a way to beat the heat and treat those out-of-town Labor Day weekend guests: dinner from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. This week’s special is fresh, hand-shucked clam strips and chips. Call...
Edmonds College receives $1.5 million cybersecurity grant
Edmonds College will receive nearly $1.5 million in grants for its cybersecurity program, the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges (WSBCTC) announced. The grant is part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better package, which approved more than $500 million for cybersecurity funding. The WSBTCC distributed $6.85 million in grants to cybersecurity programs around the state.
