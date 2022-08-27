ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

LES N.
5d ago

Time to strap up criminals are getting bolder and bolder even in broad daylight. SMH

5d ago

I got my 250 ford taken from my front yardSame car was dropping of two guys and white waiting on the side until they took the truck

CP
5d ago

The thugs continue with crime. When are we going to do something?!

CBS Miami

BSO: Man robbed, punched woman in front of her small children

NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.  Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video: "Video shows an unknown...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police find 2 people dead on sidewalk after shooting in Brickell

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is initially believed to be a murder-suicide. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. when police arrived and found a man and woman...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Young pit bull left to die inside dumpster in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – An emaciated puppy was found Tuesday afternoon inside a dumpster in Plantation, authorities said. The pit bull puppy was discovered around 12:15 p.m. inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster at the Spectra Apartments complex at 4540 NW 10th Place. According to police, the...
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 people in critical condition following Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue in Hollywood. Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

